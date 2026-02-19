Maire Group / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

FONDAZIONE MAIRE - IPSOS 2025 STUDY GIVES NEW INSIGHTS ON ENERGY TRANSITION GLOBALLY: INDIA LEADS ON AWARENESS (63%) AND PERCEIVED COMMITMENT TO IMPLEMENT DECARBONIZATION STRATEGIES (71%)

19.02.2026 / 13:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The two newly added countries to the survey, Qatar and Argentina, show different awareness: Qatar is among the leaders (67%), while Argentina has still margins to improve public perception on the role of energy transition The study has now reached over 2,300 interviews from 14 countries on 4 continents compared by awareness on energy transition and skills demand for climate goals: Qatar, KSA, UAE, India, China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, USA, Chile, Argentina, Italy, UK, Algeria MILAN, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for both soft and hard skills, to develop well-rounded professionals, is essential for advancing the energy transition. Technical expertise in renewable energies and sustainable technologies is crucial for fostering innovation and implementation, while soft skills such as problem-solving, adaptability and critical thinking are vital for navigating the dynamic challenges of energy transitions. This is what emerges from the 2025 edition of the study by Fondazione MAIRE – ETS, the foundation of Italian technology and engineering group MAIRE, carried out in cooperation with IPSOS, renown international market research company.



The study, "Climate goals: winning the challenge of climate goals through the creation of skills and competences worldwide. Addendum 2: focus Qatar – Argentina", sponsored by MAIRE, adds two more countries, Qatar and Argentina, bringing the panel to over 2,300 interviews selected since 2023 across 14 countries on 4 continents, in addition to opinion leaders. Climate Goals covers a diverse group of nations: Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the Middle East; India, China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey for Asia; USA, Chile and Argentina for the Americas; Italy and UK for Europe; and Algeria in Africa. India stands out as the leader in energy transition awareness, with 63% of the respondents reporting high familiarity. Kazakhstan ranks lowest, with only 29% very familiar with the concept, closely followed by Argentina, with 36%. The energy transition is a priority for 70% of individuals in India and Turkey, followed by 67% of Qatar, while Argentina shows the least prioritization with just 34%. Country commitment is also rated highest in India (71%), followed by Saudi Arabia (62%), and lowest in Kazakhstan (15%) and Argentina (23%). Key challenges include raising awareness ( Algeria, China ), engaging private companies ( Chile ), and stakeholder involvement ( China and India ). Infrastructure development is a priority in UAE, Kazakhstan and USA, while Azerbaijan focuses on professional training and Qatar is most concerned about job losses in traditional sectors. Kazakhstan fears transition costs will outweigh benefits, while Saudi Arabia expects short-term benefits. Education and training needs are widespread, with urgency highest in China and Chile. Technical and soft skills like problem solving, critical thinking, and creativity are globally in demand. Specific technical skills include environmental impact analysis ( Azerbaijan ), renewable energy knowledge ( Algeria ), and alternative materials expertise ( Algeria, Qatar, China, USA ). Skilled workforce availability is considered inadequate in Kazakhstan but appropriate in China and India. Fabrizio Di Amato, Chairman of MAIRE and Fondazione MAIRE, commented : "The energy transition is an irreversible journey: its benefits, both environmental and economic, are globally recognized, and will outweigh or balance the costs for 13 out of 14 countries over the short term and for 100% of the panel countries over the long term. Success depends on the strategic alignment of vision, policy, innovation, and – above all – human capital. Investing in new technical and soft skills for climate goals and circularity is essential for shaping the future competitiveness of nations. Emerging countries recognize the need for increasing the availability of energy transition professionals: here is where we see the greater dynamism that is reshaping geo-economy worldwide". Appendix: Climate Goals' focus on Qatar and Argentina In Qatar, public and government awareness is high, with 95% of people familiar with the energy transition and 67% considering it a priority. The country is investing in renewable energy and climate technology, creating new jobs and emphasizing technical expertise, particularly in renewables and environmental issues. Education and training are central to Qatar's strategy, with universities and government actively involved in preparing the workforce for rapid changes. However, there is concern about job losses in traditional sectors, making workforce adaptation a key challenge. Focus on Argentina: Argentina shows high general awareness (97%), but only 36% are deeply familiar with energy transition concepts, and just 34% see it as a national priority. The gap between public awareness and government action is notable, with most initiatives driven by private or foreign companies. Education is valued, but 41% of Argentinians feels unprepared and recognizes the need for more training. The country faces economic constraints and limited investment in workforce development, which slows progress. Both countries recognize the need for training and a mix of technical and soft skills, problem-solving and creativity are especially important. Ultimately, while both see education as vital, Qatar is better positioned to lead, whereas Argentina must overcome structural and economic barriers to fully benefit from the energy transition. Climate Goals' overall highlights: Awareness. India stands out as the leader in energy transition awareness, with 63% of the respondents reporting high familiarity. Kazakhstan ranks lowest, with only 29%, preceded by Argentina, with 36%. Priorities. The energy transition is a priority for 70% of individuals in India and Turkey, followed by 67% of Qatar; Argentina is last with 34%. Opportunities. Algerians are the most convinced about cleaner environment and health benefits. India and Saudi Arabia emphasize the potential to boost women's inclusion. China is the most enthusiastic about job creation. Governments. Governmental priority commitment is most positively rated in India (71%), Saudi Arabia (62%), compared to Kazakhstan (15%) and Argentina (23%). Leadership. Chinese participants feel their country is leading compared to the others and almost half of respondents place high importance on sustainable innovation of production processes, products and services, with 68% seeing technology as important for the energy transition. Challenges. Algeria and China struggle to raise public awareness; Chile faces hurdles in private sector renewable adaptation. Ensuring the active involvement of all stakeholders is a challenge for China. Infrastructure development is a focus in the UAE, USA and Kazakhstan. Training of professionals is a key goal in Azerbaijan. Qatar shows concern about job losses in traditional sectors. Turkey, Algeria, the USA, and the UK emphasize the importance of development of energy and environmental policies. Pros&Cons. Kazakhstan shows the highest level of concern over whether the energy transition costs will exceed benefits. Conversely, half of respondents in Saudi Arabia believe that benefits of the energy transition will outweigh the costs initially, balancing out over time. Education. China and Chile recognize the urgency for improved training programs on energy transition, whereas Kazakhstan and Italy show less urgency, albeit still high (70% and 75% in the next 2-3 years, respectively). India reports the highest level of confidence in terms of preparation. Overall, the global consensus underscores the need for both soft and hard skills to develop well-rounded professionals, which is essential for advancing the energy transition. Kazakhstan reports a severe shortage of skilled professionals for the energy transition, with mostly positive assessments from China and India. Skills. Many countries recognize the importance of problem solving, critical thinking and creativity and innovation as essential soft skills in this sector. Technical skill in environmental impact assessment is highly required in Azerbaijan, while knowledge of renewable energy sources is required in Algeria, and expertise in alternative renewable and recycled feedstocks is highly required in Algeria, Qatar, China and the USA. Logo -



View original content: 19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

