Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) Secures Transformative Reseller Agreement With Resulticks Targeting US$40 Million In Revenue Over Four Years Strengthening Path To Strategic Combination And Shareholde

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX) Secures Transformative Reseller Agreement with Resulticks Targeting US$40 Million in Revenue Over Four Years – Strengthening Path to Strategic Combination and Shareholder Value Creation
LONDON, United Kingdom – February 19, 2026 – Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions empowering businesses and governments with advanced ESG, climate, and supply chain data management tools, today announced a major strategic reseller agreement with Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited (“Resulticks”), a globally recognized leader in real-time, AI-driven customer engagement and data management solutions. This high-impact partnership targets US$40 million in cumulative revenue over the next four years (the”Reseller Agreement'), delivering significant recurring revenue potential and accelerating Diginex's global expansion in high-growth markets.
Under the agreement, Resulticks will actively resell Diginex's flagship ESG and sustainability platforms to its broad enterprise client base spanning retail, consumer goods, technology, financial services, and beyond. Leveraging Resulticks' established presence in the United States, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and India, the Reseller Agreement positions Diginex to rapidly capture demand for integrated ESG compliance and data-driven sustainability tools amid tightening global regulations and rising stakeholder expectations.
The Reseller Agreement establishes a strong foundation for even greater value creation deepening technical and operational integration – uniting Diginex's advanced ESG data platforms with Resulticks' powerful AI engagement engine – creates integrated data flows, real-time analytics, and unified offerings that convert sustainability intelligence into personalized, scalable customer activations. These synergies, including amplified AI capabilities, expanded market reach, robust cross-selling channels, and accelerated innovation in AI-powered ESG solutions position this alliance as a global frontrunner in the convergence of sustainability RegTech and intelligent customer data management.
As part of this deepened strategic relationship, the parties have also successfully restructured the existing US$8 million funding extended to Resulticks on the back on an agreement executed between Resulticks and Diginex on 23rd June 2025. The restructured terms feature four equal payments of US$2 million by the end of September 2026 – providing clear visibility, supporting ongoing collaboration, and reinforcing financial alignment between the partners.
Miles Pelham, Chairman & Founder of Diginex, commented: "This landmark reseller agreement with Resulticks marks a pivotal milestone in Diginex's growth trajectory. The US$40 million sales target over four years highlights tremendous market momentum for our integrated ESG solutions and opens substantial new revenue streams with minimal incremental cost. Combined with the strong synergies and clear path toward a potential strategic combination, this partnership significantly enhances Diginex's competitive position, accelerates our global scale, and creates compelling long-term value for shareholders. "
Redickaa Subrammanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Resulticks, added: "Collaborating with Diginex empowers us to deliver truly differentiated, future-ready solutions that fuse world-class customer engagement with best-in-class ESG compliance and reporting. In today's market, sustainability drives brand value and performance – this agreement enables our clients to transform ESG data into powerful commercial advantages, and we are excited to drive mutual success through this strategic alliance. "
The reseller agreement is effective immediately, with joint go-to-market initiatives, marketing campaigns, sales enablement, and customer onboarding programs already underway to capitalize on this opportunity.
M&A Update
Diginex remains in active and constructive dialogue with Resulticks to conclude the potential transaction, with final terms to the transaction now agreed. The parties remain in active discussion with several providers for medium-term debt facility in order to close the transaction.
Whilst Diginex is hopeful of concluding the potential transaction with Resulticks, there can be no assurance that the parties will ultimately execute the definitive transaction agreement or close the proposed transaction.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.
The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.
About Resulticks
Forward-Looking Statements
