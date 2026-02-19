110 AI Startups Profiled In First Structured Mapping Of India's AI-For-Impact Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)IndiaAI and Kalpa Impact have released 'India's AI Impact Startups' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, profiling 110 startups and non-profits deploying artificial intelligence for large-scale social and economic impact.

The repository spans sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate, financial inclusion, urban mobility and public service delivery.

It is described as the first structured mapping of India's AI-for-impact ecosystem, highlighting solutions that are locally designed and globally relevant.

The repository was researched and compiled by the Kalpa Impact team.

Ecosystem Trends and Policy Relevance

The analysis notes growing use of voice AI and vernacular interfaces to reach underserved communities, along with increasing investment in Made-in-India foundation models.

It positions the publication as a reference for policymakers seeking integration-ready AI tools, investors evaluating scalable ventures, and global development stakeholders looking for replicable models from the Global South.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, said, "India's AI Impact Startups: Repository of 100+ Startups and Non-Profits is a practical resource that gives stakeholders a structured overview of initiatives aligned with public objectives.

“For policymakers, it highlights capabilities ready for integration with existing digital public infrastructure. For industry and investors, it showcases ventures with technical maturity, scalability, and long-term potential. Together, it serves as a unified reference to support informed engagement and adoption," Singh added.

Mohammed Y. Safirulla K, IAS, IndiaAI Mission, noted, "India's AI ecosystem is maturing rapidly, and this repository captures a critical moment where Indian startups are moving from promising pilots to deployed, scaled solutions that serve millions.”

Anshul Singhal, General Manager (Startups), MeitY, highlighted, "What stands out in this repository is the diversity of problems being solved, from courtroom transcription to rural health screening to smallholder farm advisory. Indian AI startups are not just building applications; they are building infrastructure for inclusion."

Sushant Kumar, Founder and CEO, Kalpa Impact, said many growth-stage firms have expanded internationally, positioning India as an AI export hub for emerging economies.

He noted that Indian startups are building full-stack, inclusion-focused solutions, including edge AI systems that function offline and voice tools in local dialects.

