Rockbreaks Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) Prices $75 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) announced the pricing of its previously disclosed public offering of 12,336,000 shares of common stock, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $75 million before expenses, or approximately $86.25 million if the underwriters exercise their 30-day option in full to purchase up to an additional 1,850,400 shares. The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 11, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, with net proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank are acting as lead book-running managers, with Canaccord Genuity, CIBC Capital Markets, Agentis Capital Markets (Financial Markets LP), H.C. Wainwright & Co., RBC Capital Markets and D. Boral Capital serving as co-managers.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 49 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

