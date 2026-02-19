Sustainability Year In Review: How DP World Advanced Climate, Community, And Inclusive Growth Across Latin America

MENAFN - 3BL) Across Latin America, 2025 marked a year of measurable sustainability progress for DP World - driven by decarbonization, renewable energy adoption, biodiversity protection, education, and inclusive community development.

From ports and terminals to surrounding communities, DP World continued embedding sustainability into core operations, translating long-term commitments into tangible environmental and social outcomes across the region.

DP World in Brazil: Accelerating Decarbonization Through RTG Electrification and Environmental Investment

In Brazil, DP World delivered some of its most tangible emissions reductions in the region by targeting diesel-intensive port equipment and scaling long-term environmental programs at DP World's Santos terminal



Electrified 13 rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, converting them from diesel to electric power and reducing diesel consumption by up to 60% - a major step toward DP World's carbon neutrality target by 2040

RTG electrification formed part of an R$80 million (US$16.2 million) investment, using overhead cable systems to maintain operational efficiency while cutting emissions

Earned a second consecutive Gold Seal for Emissions Transparency, recognizing robust measurement, reporting, and disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions

Invested R$12 million (US$2.4 million) in more than 30 environmental projects, including mangrove conservation, biomass reuse, and waste reduction initiatives Advanced its Zero Landfill program, eliminating landfill waste from terminal operations and reinforcing circular economy principles

DP World in Ecuador: Biodiversity Protection, Education, and Gender Inclusion

In Ecuador, sustainability initiatives combined environmental stewardship with workforce development and inclusion.



Delivered an Agreement for the Sustainable Use and Stewardship of the Mangrove Ecosystem (AUSCEM), placing more than 900 hectares of mangroves under community custodianship - a first for Ecuador's port sector

Advanced nature-based solutions to strengthen coastal resilience and marine biodiversity at and around DP World's Posorja terminal

Graduated students from the“Comienza con Nosotros” dual-training program, developed with ESPOL, supporting careers in mechatronics and port logistics Formalized a Letter of Intent with Red MAMLa, reinforcing commitments to gender equality and female leadership in the maritime sector

DP World in Peru: Decarbonization Leadership and Community Investment

In Peru, DP World continued to demonstrate how operational growth and emissions reduction can advance in parallel - delivering measurable progress on its decarbonization roadmap while expanding community impact.



Advanced its commitment to a 90% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, positioning DP World in Peru as a leader within the company's global decarbonization strategy

Reduced its carbon footprint from nearly 13,000 tons of CO2 to a projected 9,700 tons by the end of 2025 - an approximate 22% reduction, despite increased capacity and cargo volumes

Achieved emissions reductions through energy efficiency measures and cleaner operations at DP World Callao

Inaugurated six digital classrooms, benefiting more than 300 students and expanding access to digital education

Continued the“Emprende DP World” program, supporting local micro-entrepreneurs and strengthening economic resilience in the Callao community Recognized with Best Good Practices in Social Sustainability by the Ministry of Transport and Communications' Sustainability Observatory

DP World in the Dominican Republic: Clean Energy, Electrification, and Inclusive Growth

In the Dominican Republic, DP World delivered one of its most comprehensive sustainability performances of the year.



Generated more than 3.26 million kWh of renewable energy through its photovoltaic solar plant, reducing over 1,100 tons of CO2 emissions in 2025

Expanded electric internal transfer vehicle (E-ITV) integration, reducing emissions, noise, and operational inefficiencies

Advanced mangrove reforestation and watershed restoration projects for a third consecutive year, supporting climate resilience and water security

Delivered youth training and micro-entrepreneurship programs, reaching thousands of community beneficiaries Earned the 3R Sustainability Certification and the “Sustainable Investment” award from ProDominicana

DP World in Chile: Clean Energy, Sustainable Mobility, and Community Wellbeing

In Chile, DP World's sustainability impact spanned clean energy enablement, low-carbon transport, education, and community investment.



Continued to operate on 100% renewable electricity, sourced from hydroelectric power, the first port in South America to do so.

Supported the handling and movement of wind energy components at DP World's Lirquén terminal, strengthening supply chains for Chile's renewable energy sector

Enabled one of the largest global shipments of electric buses through DP World's San Antonio terminal, supporting national clean mobility goals

Launched a fully funded English Academy in San Antonio and sports and social center in Lirquén, expanding access to language education for local youth

Opened the DP World Sports and Social Centre in Lirquén, a CLP $150 million (US $290k+) community investment supporting recreation, wellbeing, and social connection Established a CLP $2.2 billion (US$2M+) fund to support permanent housing for 164 DP World employees and their families in the wake of devastating wild fires in Lirquén.

A Regional Commitment to Sustainable Trade

Across Latin America, DP World's 2025 sustainability performance reflects a consistent, integrated approach - embedding environmental responsibility, social inclusion, and economic growth into everyday operations.

Whether cutting emissions through electrification, restoring ecosystems, expanding access to education, or strengthening community wellbeing, DP World continues to demonstrate that sustainable trade is not a parallel initiative - it is fundamental to how the company operates across the region.

Learn more about DP World's global sustainability work.