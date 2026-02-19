My Skin Dealer Launches Sofwave, Introducing Advanced Non-Invasive Ultrasound Skin Tightening In South Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- My Skin Dealer, a leading medical aesthetics destination in South Florida, today announced the launch of SofwaveTM, a breakthrough, FDA-cleared ultrasound technology designed to lift, tighten, and rejuvenate the skin - without surgery, needles, or downtime.

With this addition, My Skin Dealer is among the first official SofwaveTM providers in South Florida and currently the only med spa in the region offering this advanced technology, further reinforcing its position as a leader in next-generation, non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

SofwaveTM represents a new era in skin tightening and facial rejuvenation, using proprietary ultrasound energy to stimulate the body's natural production of collagen and elastin. The treatment targets the mid-dermal layer of the skin to improve mild to moderate skin laxity and visible signs of aging while maintaining natural-looking results.

“Bringing SofwaveTM to My Skin Dealer reflects our commitment to offering only science-backed, results-driven technology,” said Kelsey Spector, Founder and Owner of My Skin Dealer.“We don't choose devices based on trends - we choose them based on proven outcomes and what our patients truly want: effective lifting and tightening without surgery or downtime.”

Next-Generation Technology for Modern Skin Rejuvenation

Unlike traditional aesthetic treatments that rely on invasive techniques, SofwaveTM delivers controlled ultrasound energy beneath the skin's surface to stimulate collagen regeneration. Clinical studies show that results continue to improve over time as the body's natural healing and rebuilding processes take place.

Key benefits of SofwaveTM include:

Non-invasive lifting and tightening

No needles, no surgery, no skin penetration

Little to no downtime

Suitable for all skin types and tones

Natural-looking results that develop over time

Treatments typically take 30 to 45 minutes, making SofwaveTM an ideal option for patients seeking noticeable improvement without interrupting their daily routine. Clinical testing reported no bruising, no device-related adverse events, and no special aftercare requirements.

Raising the Standard for Aesthetic Innovation in South Florida

The introduction of SofwaveTM further positions My Skin Dealer at the forefront of aesthetic innovation in South Florida. By offering advanced technology early, the practice continues to set new standards for non-invasive skin rejuvenation and long-term skin health.

SofwaveTM is now available at My Skin Dealer, with consultations and treatments currently booking. For more information or to schedule a SofwaveTM consultation, visit

My Skin Dealer is located at 364 E Palmetto Park Rd, Unit 4, Boca Raton, FL 33432, United States.

