Arunachal Explores Japanese Investment, Strengthens India-Japan Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Thursday, held discussions with a visiting Japanese delegation to explore potential investments in the state, officials said.

A state government official said the talks focused on investment opportunities across priority sectors, with special emphasis on sustainable urban development, innovation, and initiatives to deepen people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges.

Addressing the Japanese delegation, Chief Minister Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh is keen to partner with Japan in advancing innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu said: "Welcomed Japanese delegates to Arunachal Pradesh to explore investment and cooperation across key sectors and urban development. We also discussed greater people-to-people engagement and exchanged initiatives. Looking forward to building a strong and mutually beneficial partnership."

Deputy Chief Minister Mein, in a separate X post, said that he was glad to join the Chief Minister in welcoming the Japanese delegation and described the interaction as meaningful and forward-looking.

"The discussions focused on strategic investments in priority sectors, particularly sustainable urban development and strengthening people-to-people connect and vibrant exchange initiatives. Arunachal Pradesh is ready to partner with Japan in shaping a future driven by innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity," Deputy CM Mein said, adding that the engagement marked an important step towards a resilient and mutually beneficial partnership.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khandu was on an official visit to Japan in October last year, during which he held a series of meetings in Tokyo aimed at expanding cultural and economic cooperation between India and Japan.

During the visit, Chief Minister Khandu met Yasutoshi Nishimura, Member of Japan's House of Representatives and Chairman of Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League, to discuss strengthening cultural ties and exploring avenues for development cooperation.

He also held discussions with Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman and CEO of ASEAN Group Co. Limited, who expressed commitment to enhancing the Indian workforce presence in Japan through Japanese language learning and skill development initiatives.

The Chief Minister further visited Sophia University and the Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in higher education, technology, and disaster management.

Officials said that the Chief Minister Khandu's Japan visit was part of Arunachal Pradesh's broader strategy to attract foreign investment, strengthen cultural ties, and learn from Japan's expertise in disaster resilience, energy efficiency, and rural development.