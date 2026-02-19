FERRARI RELEASES ITS 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F
Ferrari's 2025 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari's corporate website at , where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari's audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.
For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...
______________________
1 The 2025 Annual Report, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the annual report on Form 20-F are available on the Company's corporate website ( ) at /financial-documents and at
Attachment
-
FNV 2025 20-F and AR Filing PR 19.2.26 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment