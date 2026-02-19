Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FERRARI RELEASES ITS 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F


2026-02-19 12:46:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) M aranello (Italy), February 19, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2025 Annual Report and filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The 2025 Sustainability Statement, prepared in accordance with the requirements from the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS) on a voluntary basis, is included in the 2025 Annual Report.

Ferrari's 2025 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari's corporate website at , where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari's audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

For further information:
Media Relations
tel.: +39 0536 949337
Email: ...

______________________
1 The 2025 Annual Report, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the annual report on Form 20-F are available on the Company's corporate website ( ) at /financial-documents and at

Attachment

  • FNV 2025 20-F and AR Filing PR 19.2.26 ENG

MENAFN19022026004107003653ID1110764372



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search