Lawmatics Ranked #11 On G2's 2026 Best Software Awards For Best Legal Software

San Diego, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading CRM for law firms, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, placing 11th on the Best Legal Software list. G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards celebrate the world's best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and market presence.

This ranking reflects a year of Lawmatics accelerating the shift to automated, AI-driven law firm operations, most recently with the full launch of QualifyAI, an AI agent that instantly identifies a firm's best-fit leads based on firm-defined criteria and historical analysis. Lawmatics has also expanded its ecosystem with deeper practice management connections, including a new partnership with Filevine and a recently released integration with LEAP. Together, connections like these form a full suite of integrations that support firms within the systems they already rely on, from reception to practice management, helping reduce manual handoffs and streamline workflows.

“Law firms are being asked to move faster and deliver a better client experience with lean teams,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Lawmatics.“Our mission is to unleash law firms' full potential by putting trustworthy AI agents to work across intake and marketing. That means the right inquiries are identified early, the next step happens automatically, and teams spend less time on manual follow-up and more time doing high-value work. Implementing automation and AI as core infrastructure removes so much of the chaos and inconsistency that holds law firms back. Being recognized by G2 reinforces that our customers are gaining a competitive advantage from our approach.”

“As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2.“Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Lawmatics. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

Lawmatics was also recently awarded a Bronze Stevie© Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in the Computer Software - Up to 100 Employees category.





