Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nuscale Power Corporation (SMR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale Power Corporation (“NuScale” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SMR) securities between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (a) that ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects – let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation - during its entire operating history; (b) that NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NPMs and hundreds of millions of dollars of Company capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (c) that the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by Defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; and (d) that as a result of (a)-(c) above, NuScale's commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of NuScale should contact the Firm prior to the April 20, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

