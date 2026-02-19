LLYC Retires Lambert Brand, Unifies Under Single Global Identity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADRID and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME: LLYC), the global Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm, today announced the retirement of the Lambert brand as the firm completes its full integration in the United States. Effective today, the business will operate as a single global identity: LLYC.

A Legacy in Michigan, a Future in the U.S.

This milestone marks the final stage of an integration process that began in February 2024. While moving forward as LLYC, the firm remains deeply rooted in its Michigan heritage. Positioning itself as a community investor, LLYC is a firm believer in the economic and social future of the region, dedicated to protecting the local legacy that has defined the firm's foundations.

LLYC continues to serve a diverse client base across the United States, maintaining a strong presence in Grand Rapids, Detroit, Miami, Phoenix, New York, and Washington, D.C. Operating under one brand strengthens LLYC's ability to deliver integrated Marketing and Corporate Affairs solutions across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, and reinforces its commitment to operating as ONE LLYC: a unified global team serving clients across markets.

Distinctive Edge: AI and Integrated Solutions

As part of its unified U.S. strategy, LLYC is highlighting its cutting-edge AI offerings and integrated Marketing and Corporate Affairs solutions as its distinctive edge in the American market. By combining data-driven intelligence with creative influence, the firm enables ambitious organizations to navigate their "moments of truth" with unparalleled precision.

“Today we take a decisive step forward as one firm and one global brand,” said Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC.“The full integration of our U.S. business strengthens our global platform, positioning us to deliver greater value through innovation and a unified structure.”

Mike Houston, Partner and U.S. CEO, added:“While we are now fully aligned as LLYC, our commitment to our roots in Grand Rapids and Michigan is stronger than ever. This integration brings together deep U.S. market expertise and global reach, creating a powerful competitive advantage leveraging our AI and integrated marketing solutions.”

LLYC's U.S. business will continue to be led by Mike Houston as U.S. CEO, alongside Paige Wirth, U.S. Marketing Solutions Lead, Don Hunt, U.S. Corporate Affairs Lead, and Michelle Olson, U.S. Chief Client Officer. Together, the team remains supported by LLYC's global network of more than 1,200 professionals and advanced data-driven intelligence capabilities.

The transition to a single global brand reflects LLYC's long term strategy to operate seamlessly across markets, combining local expertise with global perspective to help ambitious organizations build reputation, manage risk, and accelerate growth.

About LLYC

LLYC is a trusted global partner in Marketing and Corporate Affairs. In a world in constant flux, we help business leaders shape the future.

We bring together exceptional minds who combine the art of creativity, communication, and influence with the science of data to drive change, build reputation, and make the right decisions.

Founded in 1995, the firm has more than 1,300 professionals across 28 talent hubs in Europe, the United States, and Latin America. LLYC is ranked among the 35 largest independent firms in its sector worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke.

