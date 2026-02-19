Klarna Group 24 Hour Deadline Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Klarna Group Plc - KLAR
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Klarna as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 20, 2026.
About the Lawsuit
Klarna and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in the Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially increase within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to the Company's buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) loans; and (ii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
The case is Nayak v Klarna Group Plc., et al., No. 25-cv-7033.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
