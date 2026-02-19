The Business Research Company's New Excel Data Dashboard: Interactive Forecast And Scenario Comparison In 2026 Reports

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In 2026, The Business Research Company introduced an Excel Data Dashboard as part of its market reports. This new addition brings market data into a more structured and practical format, combining raw datasets, summary views, and interactive forecast tools within a single workbook.

The dashboard is designed to present market size, segmentation, and forecast data in a way that is clear and consistent. It sits alongside the written report and gives users direct access to the numbers behind the analysis.

Bringing Market Data Together in One Place

The Excel Data Dashboard includes a comprehensive set of raw data sheets along with structured summary sections. Within one workbook, users can access:

Current market size

Historical data

Forecast projections

Regional breakdowns

Country-level snapshots

Segment-level distributions

The information is organized in a standardized format. This makes it easier to understand how the market is structured and how different regions and segments contribute to the overall total.

The dashboard provides a global overview that highlights total market size and forecast growth rates. It also identifies the largest segment and the fastest-growing segment within the market. These summaries give an immediate sense of scale and direction, while the underlying sheets allow for more detailed review.

Country-level data is also included, offering individual market size and forecast figures for major markets. This helps place national performance within the broader global context.

Clear View of Historical and Forecast Trends

One of the strengths of the dashboard is that it presents historical data, the base year, and forecast periods together in a single framework.

The historic period, base year, and forecast period are clearly marked. This makes it easier to see how the market has developed over time and how future growth is projected.

Market size forecasts are presented alongside compound annual growth rates. Year-on-year growth rates are also shown visually, allowing users to see changes across each year of the forecast period.

Instead of reading growth figures in isolation, users can see how projections move over time and how the forecast compares with historical performance.

Interactive Forecast Adjustment

A central feature of the dashboard is the interactive forecast model.

This section allows users to adjust the relative impact of key market drivers and restraints. Market impact factors are listed in a structured table and categorized into drivers and restraints. For each factor, the table shows:

TBRC assessed impact

Client-adjusted impact

A description of market impact

Users can modify the client-adjusted impact values. When these inputs are changed, the dashboard recalculates market size and growth projections automatically.

The recalculation happens within the same structured model. This allows users to test alternate impact scenarios without stepping outside the original forecast framework.

Comparing Baseline and Adjusted Scenarios

The dashboard includes visual comparisons between the baseline forecast and the adjusted scenario.

Charts show market size over time under both sets of assumptions. They also display year-on-year growth rates for the baseline and adjusted forecasts.

The historic period, base year, and forecast period are clearly indicated on the charts. This makes it easier to see where projections begin and how changes in assumptions influence results across the forecast horizon.

The ability to compare baseline and adjusted projections side by side helps users understand how sensitive the market outlook is to changes in specific impact factors.

Structured and Consistent Design

All elements of the dashboard are contained within a single Excel workbook. It combines:

Raw data sheets

Structured summary views

Segmentation charts

Regional and country-level breakdowns

Interactive forecast comparison

The layout is standardized, which helps maintain consistency across sections. Historical data aligns with forecast projections, and segmentation totals reconcile with overall market size.

Users can move between detailed numerical tables and visual summaries within the same file, making it easier to review both the full dataset and the key highlights.

A Practical Addition to the 2026 Reports

The introduction of the Excel Data Dashboard in the 2026 reports adds a more interactive way to review market data.

It brings together historical performance, current market size, forecast projections, segmentation, geographic breakdowns, and adjustable impact assumptions within one integrated workbook.

By combining structured raw data with interactive forecast comparison, the dashboard expands how market information can be explored, while remaining grounded in the same modelling framework used in the reports.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published more than 20,000+ reports across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and 27 additional industries. Supported by 1.5 million datasets and expert interviews, the company delivers ongoing and customized research solutions, including Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and more.

Its Global Market Model platform offers continuously updated healthcare market forecasts for strategic planning.

