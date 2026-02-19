403
Zenatech, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced that its ZenaDrone subsidiary has formally initiated the Green UAS (Uncrewed Aircraft System) certification application process for its ZenaDrone 1000 (ZD1000). The ZenaDrone Flagship product is a heavy-lift multifunction AI drone platform intended for potential inclusion on approved procurement pathways for the U.S. Department of War (DoW) and government buyers upon successful certification.“Initiating the Green UAS certification process for the ZenaDrone 1000 is a crucial step in expanding our U.S. defense and government engagement,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Secure, NDAA-aligned drone systems are increasingly becoming a baseline requirement for federal procurement. By advancing ZD1000 through the Green UAS pathway, our heavy-lift platform is on the path to deliver critical ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and cargo capabilities for defense missions. Our initiation of this application process also reinforces our commitment to cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and American-aligned innovation.” ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 2 cents at $2.65.
Full Press Release:
