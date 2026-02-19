EAS Tire & Auto Acquires Total Automotive, Marking Their 23Rd Shop In Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT COLLINS, CO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EAS Tire & Auto, a leading automotive repair and service provider in Colorado and a Straightaway brand, announced the acquisition of Total Automotive in Fort Collins, marking their 23shop in the state of Colorado.Known for its customer-first approach, technical expertise, and strong local reputation, Total Automotive has served the Fort Collins community for over 30 years. Ross Houk, the shop owner, has been running the business for over a decade, where he has grown and expanded the business.“Total Automotive represents the kind of locally trusted partner we're proud to welcome into the EAS family,” said Bill VanHoose, brand president of EAS Tire & Auto.“Their team has built something great within their community over the last three decades. We're excited to support that foundation and help the shop continue to grow without losing what made it special in the first place.”The location will continue operating with the same team and commitment to service that customers know and expect, ensuring continuity for both employees and community members.“As an owner, passing on the legacy is undoubtedly the hardest decision to make,” said Ross Houk, owner of Total Automotive.“EAS Tire & Auto stood out in their genuine, people-first approach. They took the time to listen, share values, and educate us. This is more than a business to them; they care about the people. I knew by choosing them they would continue to care about our employees and the community.”The addition of Total Automotive further strengthens EAS Tire & Auto's ability to deliver trusted automotive care across Colorado, while maintaining the local culture and values that make independent shops successful. For more information, visit .

###

About EAS Tire & Auto

Founded in 2004, EAS Tire & Auto, a Straightaway brand, has grown from a single local shop into one of Colorado's most trusted names in automotive repair. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and genuine customer care, EAS continues to uphold its brand promise:“Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life's miles.” With more than 20 locations across the state, EAS offers comprehensive automotive services backed by ASE-certified technicians and a commitment to transparency and excellence. Deeply rooted in the Colorado communities it serves, EAS Tire & Auto remains dedicated to keeping both the vehicles and the people who drive them moving safely for years to come. For more information visit .

About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 85 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Idaho, and Washington. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being good stewards of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit

Contact Info



Izabella Dickson

...

+1 443-262-6975