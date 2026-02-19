Trential's Truenroll Gives University Admissions Teams AI-Powered Tools To Evaluate, Verify, And Normalize Transcripts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Admissions offices across U.S. universities lose thousands of staff hours every year to a problem that looks simple from the outside: reading transcripts and making sense of their framework. Grading systems differ not just by country but by institution and era. A 7 in one country is excellent; in another it barely passes. International documents arrive in dozens of languages and formats that no template was ever designed to handle. Domestic transfer students bring coursework from community colleges and state universities that needs to be mapped, credit by credit, against a receiving institution's degree requirements. And added to all of it is the growing threat of fabricated credentials and diploma mills, a risk that has gotten sharper now that generative AI makes document forgery faster and more convincing than ever. The result, at scale, is a bottleneck that costs institutions in enrollment yield and costs students in time. Delays in transcript evaluation delay admission decisions, which delay enrollment, which delay everything that follows. At peak application season, even well-staffed offices struggle to keep up.

Trential, a digital credential infrastructure company, built TruEnrollTM to change that. The platform covers the full credential evaluation workflow: intelligent document processing, grading scale equivalencies, GPA normalization, AI-powered fraud detection, accreditation scanning, and primary source verification-all in one place, and all designed so that admissions professionals can move faster without giving up the judgment and oversight that high-stakes decisions require.

“The institutions that get this right in the next few years will have a real structural advantage. Faster, more accurate decisions mean better yield, more equitable access, and staff freed from manual rote work to make informed and nuanced decision where they specialize.”

- John Sherman, Chief Growth Officer, Trential

The part of transcript evaluation that consumes the most time at most institutions is also the part that is most rarely discussed: working out what a grade actually means. TruEnroll comes preloaded with grading scales for every country and grading format used (including scales specific to individual universities) drawn from public sources. Evaluators can edit those scales, build custom ones from scratch, or import their own institutional equivalency rules directly from a CRM or internal database. The resulting GPA normalization is instant, auditable, and traceable - every conversion points back to the exact scale that was used and the data it was applied to. For domestic transfer students, the platform supports CIP and SCED course mapping, and applies articulation logic to determine whether transferred coursework actually satisfies degree requirements at the receiving institution, including prerequisites, lab components, and contact hours.

Document intake is handled through intelligent OCR that reads printed and handwritten transcripts in any language, automatically separates ID documents, transcripts, and degree certificates, and groups records by level-bachelor's, master's, and so on-so evaluators see what they need without sorting through a pile. Extracted data appears side by side with the original document, with clickable source highlighting so evaluators can verify each field against the source in seconds rather than minutes.

On the integrity side, TruEnroll's AI fraud detection module flags inconsistencies in document layout, typography, seal placement, and grade sequences that human reviewers working at volume are likely to miss. It cross-references issuing institutions against accreditation databases in real time, including flagging periods when an institution's accreditation lapsed or was revoked-not just whether it is accredited today, but whether it was accredited when the student attended. For cases that require deeper verification, a multi-layer verification waterfall connects directly with issuing institutions via API and SFTP, providing primary source confirmation rather than relying on the document alone.

The platform integrates directly with Slate, Salesforce, HubSpot, and other CRM and ERP systems, so evaluation data flows into existing admissions workflows without duplication or re-entry. It also handles I-20 issuance and financial document verification for international students. Results can be exported to Excel, PDF, or CSV at any stage. Throughout, every decision is explainable: evaluators can trace any equivalency, any flag, and any verification outcome back to the underlying evidence, which makes internal audits and applicant appeals straightforward rather than laborious.

Admissions offices that have adopted TruEnroll report sharper, faster decisions and more bandwidth for student engagement. George Toledo, Associate Vice President of Admissions at LIM College, put it this way:

“In my 14 years of experience working in international admissions, I have never used a tool as efficient for transcript evaluations as Trential. The capability of the system to translate, verify and evaluate international documents is both effective and timely. This tool has freed up more time for my Team to interact with students, garnering more enrollments, and has effectively lowered the funding our applicants have to put towards their admissions process, making the experience equitable for all applicants.”

- George Toledo, Associate Vice President of Admissions, LIM College

Transcript data is regulated student information, and TruEnroll is built to handle it as such. The platform is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and aligned with ISO 27701 for privacy governance. It meets FERPA, CCPA, and GDPR requirements, with role-based access controls, end-to-end encryption, and automated audit trails that satisfy both internal compliance teams and external regulators.

TruEnroll is available now at truenroll. Universities, credential evaluation agencies, and admissions offices interested in a demonstration can reach the Trential team at trential/truenroll.

About Trential

Trential (DBA of TruCredentials, Inc.) builds secure digital infrastructure for credential management, verification, and evaluation. Its product suite-TruEnrollTM, Wallet, and Verity-is used by universities, admissions offices, and credential agencies across the United States and internationally. Trential is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and built on open standards including W3C Verifiable Credentials and ISO mDoc. The company is headquartered in Lewes, Delaware, with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Gurugram, India.

