Arqitech Closes Series A Funding Round Led By Siebert To Accelerate Bridging Defi And Tradfi

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqitech, Inc., a non-custodial infrastructure platform connecting institutional finance with digital assets, today announced the closing of its Series A financing round led by Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC ("Siebert"), a pioneering broker-dealer with a legacy of innovation in financial services.

Arqitech provides banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and prime brokers with direct API access to trustless swaps, DEX aggregation across 32+ chains and 20+ DEXs, privacy-enabled settlement on Canton Network, instant global payments with fiat on/off-ramps, and regulated RWA pathways-all while clients retain custody.

"We are pleased to have Siebert lead our Series A financing, whose history of breaking barriers in finance aligns with our mission to bridge DeFi and TradFi securely and compliantly," said Brian Wasserman, CEO of Arqitech. "This funding accelerates our 2026 roadmap, beginning with the live launch of secure swapping and DEX aggregation in Q1, followed by fiat on/off-ramp pilots, multi-currency support, and a regulated RWA marketplace on Canton Network."

Arqitech's innovative approach to non-custodial, privacy-enabled infrastructure represents the future of institutional digital asset access, empowering institutions with trustless execution while upholding the highest standards of compliance and security. The new funding will support Arqitech's phased rollout, including trustless cross-chain execution, unified liquidity access with optimal execution across networks, and instant global payments that reduce fees, eliminate chargebacks, and enable real-time settlement. The company is building on the Canton Network alongside leading financial institutions and market infrastructure providers.

About Arqitech, Inc.

Arqitech is an institutional-grade platform bridging DeFi and TradFi. Built on blockchain networks including the Canton Network, Arqitech provides direct API access for atomic swaps, DEX aggregation, privacy-enabled settlement, global payments, and regulated RWA access-all non-custodially. The leadership team combines Wall Street, DeFi infrastructure, and institutional product experience, including CEO Brian Wasserman, CDO Morgan Drmaj, CTO Julian Schwartz, and Head of Product Thaddeus Pryor. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit .

About Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC

Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corporation, is a leading broker-dealer providing brokerage, custodial, portfolio management, financial planning, and advisory services. Founded in 1967 by Muriel Siebert, the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, Siebert has a legacy of indomitability and fearlessness in delivering financial freedom for everyone. Member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

For Arqitech:

Rono Smith

...

888-277-8077