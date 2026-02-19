Desert Financial Credit Union Partners With Alacriti To Unify Instant And Legacy Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Largest Local Credit Union in Arizona Chooses Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub to Consolidate Payments and Expand Money Movement Capabilities

Desert Financial Credit Union selects Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub to unify payment operations and support instant and next-generation payments.

The partnership includes the FedNow® Service, RTP® network, and Visa Direct money movement through a single, consolidated platform. The unified approach positions Desert Financial to expand domestic and cross-border payment capabilities while improving operational efficiency and member experience.

Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-native payment technology, today announced that Desert Financial Credit Union, Arizona's largest local credit union with more than $9 billion in assets and 500,000 members, has selected the Orbipay Payments Hub to modernize and consolidate payment platforms, and support a broad range of money movement use cases through a single solution.

Through the partnership, Desert Financial will implement Orbipay Payments Hub to unify payment operations across multiple rails, including the RTP® network, the FedNow® Service, and Visa Direct for faster payments and modernized wire transfers. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to move away from fragmented payment systems and adopt a unified approach that supports faster payments, improved visibility, and scalable growth as new rails and use cases are enabled.

“Platform consolidation, speed to market, and the ability to monetize payments were our top priorities,” said Louis Lerino, Vice President of Payment and Account Operations at Desert Financial.“Alacriti's modern, open API platform integrates seamlessly with our core, online banking, and fraud systems, provides access to every rail we need, and offers credit-union-friendly pricing. This partnership expands our payment capabilities in ways that align with both member expectations and our long-term strategy-increasing our members' financial well-being by empowering them to seamlessly pay who they want and when they want.”

Members will be able to send and receive funds instantly through the RTP network, the FedNow Service, and Visa Direct, eliminating delays common with legacy systems and providing immediate confirmation and visibility.



A single hub supports real-time and card-based payments, reducing complexity while expanding use case coverage for domestic and international money movement.



Members can initiate real-time payments directly from Desert Financial's digital banking platform, without needing to navigate separate systems.

Staff will be able to view, manage, and report on real-time payments in one system, with automated balancing and exception handling that reduces manual work, increases accuracy, and frees up time for member-facing priorities.



“Desert Financial is taking a forward-looking approach to payments modernization,” said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments at Alacriti.“By consolidating systems, adding real-time payment capabilities, and modernizing wires, they're fulfilling their mission to share success and create exceptional experiences.”

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions and businesses. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.

For over 85 years, Desert Financial has been Arizona's most trusted local credit union with over $9 billion in assets, 500,000+ members, and over 50 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona, with contactless solutions making it easy to click, call, or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2026, members received $16 million in dividends via the Member Giveback Bonus. Desert Financial is the official retail banking partner of Arizona State Universityand the official banking partner of the Arizona Cardinals, NAU Athletics, and the NAU Alumni Association. Federally insured by NCUA.