20/20 Biolabs Debuts Trading On Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol AIDX Following 3 Consecutive Years Of Sales Growth

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market leader in cutting-edge, AI-powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announced its Class A ordinary shares will start trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“AIDX” capturing its mission of advancing AI powered diagnostics.

The Company has also entered into a contingent financing agreement with an institutional investor which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, could provide up to $40 million, subject to 20/20 Biolabs meeting certain performance metrics. The first $5 million of these funds is expected to close today.

20/20 BioLabs' advanced diagnostics leverage AI models built with real-world data to offer enhanced accuracy and clinical usefulness. We believe the Company is pioneering affordable, accurate, and actionable tests that can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper arm blood collection devices that avoid painful needles.

OneTestTM for CancerTM is among the first AI powered multi-cancer early detection (“MCED”) blood tests to enter the U.S. market that analyzes a group of tumor-associated protein biomarkers. We believe this allows 20/20 BioLabs to offer the test at a lower price point than competing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) based MCEDs and supports detection of multiple cancers, including lung, pancreatic, ovarian, and liver at earlier, more treatable stages. Because tumor proteins can be detectable in smaller blood volumes than ctDNA, OneTest for Cancer may be the first MCED that can be self-collected at home and other convenient venues. Earlier this month Congress passed legislation that helps pave the way for Medicare reimbursement for MCEDs by 2028.

20/20's new One Test for LongevityTM, expected to be launched before the end February, is a blood test that tracks biomarkers of inflammation associated with chronic diseases including heart attacks, cancers, dementia, diabetes, and mental health. Through Biomarker tracking consumers can ascertain the inflammatory impact of their diet and make lifestyle changes to reduce inflammation, associated disease risk, and the pace of aging.

“Our listing on the Nasdaq is a significant milestone for 20/20 BioLabs and our shareholders, and we believe it positions us for substantial growth both organically and through mergers and acquisitions,” said Jonathan Cohen, President and CEO of 20/20 BioLabs.“The transition to a public company highlights the confidence from individual and institutional investors to advance our growth strategy and path to profitability. The approval of our direct listing further underscores our focus on transparency and disciplined capital management, while enabling immediate liquidity and a market-driven valuation for our shareholders.

“Looking ahead, we intend to focus on the growth of our existing tests and initiate a roll-up strategy with companies that share our mission to help reduce the harms of cancers and chronic diseases through prevention and early detection rather than with pills and procedures that we believe are bankrupting the healthcare system and almost always have side effects. This mission aligns with some of the programs coming from CMS and other federal healthcare agencies under the“Make America Healthy Again” initiative, which offers the potential for reimbursement for non-covered lifestyle and functional medicine services currently excluded from Original Medicare. Further, we believe our effective and creative deployment of AI, which we have been using for nearly a decade, should help us scale,” concluded Cohen.

Maxim Group LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with this direct listing. Bevilacqua PLLC acted as counsel to the Company.

20/20 BioLabs has launched an Investor Relations section on its website: . This dedicated section includes investor relations materials, information and tools including a press release feed, current share price, SEC filings, corporate governance information, an IR calendar and a revised investor presentation.

The Company's registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 17, 2026. A copy of the final prospectus can be obtained via the SEC website at .

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTestTM for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest's affordable, accurate, actionable tests can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper arm collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

20/20 BioLabs' pioneering Clinical Laboratory Innovation Accelerator, or CLIAx, is a shared CLIA laboratory for overseas diagnostics start-ups seeking to launch novel lab tests in the US without the expense of establishing and operating their own, independent lab. The Company's legacy business also includes a pioneering field test kit for screening suspicious powders for bioterror agents known as BioCheck. For more information visit 2020biolabs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“project,”“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), available on the SEC's website at , including the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-292125), as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

