Arqit And 6WIND Launch Technology And Product Integrations For Quantum-Safe Services Delivered By Telco Service Providers

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in PQC migration tooling and quantum-safe encryption, and 6WIND, a leading Green Tech company and the worldwide leader in High performance Cloud networking solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver highly scalable quantum-safe, encrypted virtual private networking (VPN) business services.

These services support a wide range of enterprise, telco, and B2B use cases, including site-to-site connectivity, hub-and-spoke architectures, and high-availability deployments, delivered across universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) and virtualised cloud infrastructure.

This announcement follows the successful integration of Arqit's NetworkSecureTM quantum-safe encryption key generation technology with 6WIND's Virtual Service Router product portfolio.

This joint solution enables enterprises to proactively address the security challenges posed by the rapid advancement of quantum computing, which threatens to undermine today's public-key infrastructure. Beyond the long-term implications, organizations face an immediate risk from“harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, driving increased demand for quantum-resilient protections from communications service providers. By delivering a fully integrated, on-device quantum-safe IPsec solution, the partnership introduces a new standard in cyber defence - empowering enterprises to safeguard critical data and communications against both current and emerging quantum-enabled threats.

Scott Alexander, Chief Product Officer at Arqit said:

“Our customers need highly available, pre-integrated, quantum-safe solutions deployable over flexible low-cost universal hardware and cloud infrastructure. This is exactly what the integration between Arqit and 6WIND technology delivers.”

Karim Mchirki, VP Product Management at 6WIND, said:

“By combining 6WIND's high-performance, software-defined networking solutions with Arqit's proven quantum-safe key generation technology, we enable organizations to deploy next-generation secure connectivity services at scale. This collaboration addresses emerging quantum threats while preserving the performance, agility, and efficiency required by modern networks.”

Together, Arqit and 6WIND aim to enable a broad range of enterprises to accelerate the adoption of quantum-safe networking services, helping to future-proof critical communications against evolving cryptographic threats.

About 6WIND

6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND's products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.

6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. With a constant commitment to innovation, 6WIND enables its customers to embrace the new AI era and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world's most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, requiring no hardware changes.

Arqit provides a complete“Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards their transition to the post-quantum era.

Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecureTM protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore. For more information visit