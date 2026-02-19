Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich Launches In 7-Eleven Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7-Eleven Canada is launching a Tamago Sando Egg Salad Sandwich inspired by 7-Eleven Japan's best-selling sandwich on March 4. The Canadian version of the internet sensation is made with cage-free eggs, authentic Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise and fresh shokupan (milk bread).

Famous for its creamy, umami-rich egg filling and soft, fluffy bread, the sandwich has achieved international recognition and is a staple of Konbini (24/7 convenience stores) culture in Japan. The Tamago Sando has even received praise from the late Anthony Bourdain describing the bread as“pillows of love.”

“We have heard loud and clear from Canadians that they want more of the products that make 7-Eleven Japan a tourist destination. This is a landmark example of how we're meeting customer's needs at an accessible price point,” said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada.“Bringing our take on the Japanese-style Egg Salad Sandwich to Canada has long been a priority, and we wanted to be sure we delivered on consumer expectations for an authentic Tamago Sando Egg Salad Sandwich. Our Executive Chef, Benny Cheng, uses authentic ingredients and ratios to bring one of Japan's most beloved items to Canada's shelves.”

This is the ideal moment for 7-Eleven to introduce this Japanese-style product to the Canadian market, given growing travel interest in the country and culture. Last June, the Japan National Tourism Office of Toronto announced a record-breaking 580,000 Canadians visited Japan in 2024 and highlighted that Canadians continued to set visitor records in 2025. 7-Eleven is one of the strongest mass consumer brands with broad awareness among travellers and Canadians.

