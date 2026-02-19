Freight Technologies Announces Two-Year Fleet Rocket Agreement With Marksman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights Continued Fleet Rocket Adoption and Value of Fr8Tech's Integrated Solution Set

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered logistics technology company, announced today that it has entered into a two-year agreement with Marksman XBF Holding Group SAPI de CV (“Marksman”), a cross-border freight agency, to license Fleet Rocket, the Company's Transportation Management System (“TMS”) software platform.

Marksman provides cross-border freight agency services supporting shipments between the United States and Mexico with a focus on coordinating international transportation, carrier sourcing, and shipment execution for customers operating in cross-border supply chains.

Under the agreement, Marksman will implement the Enterprise version of Fleet Rocket, deploying a suite of modules and integrated products designed to automate and digitalize core freight agency workflows. Marksman selected Fleet Rocket based on the platform's scalable architecture, AI-enabled automation capabilities, and its ability to integrate carrier capacity discovery tools directly within the TMS.

Marksman is expected to utilize Fleet Rocket's AI tendering Bot, AI-powered pricing tool Zayren, real-time GPS tracking, ETA predictions with automated alerts, mobile application access, integrated chat and WhatsApp messaging, advanced analytics and reporting dashboards, and customized ERP integration. Through integration with the Fr8App marketplace, Marksman will access carrier capacity directly from within Fleet Rocket, supporting faster tendering cycles and improved operational efficiency.

“Marksman's adoption of Fleet Rocket Enterprise reflects continued demand for platforms that combine automation, AI, and integrated capacity access within a single operating environment,” said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Fr8Tech.“We believe this agreement supports our strategy to expand Fleet Rocket adoption among freight agencies and logistics service providers across the USMCA region and to grow recurring software revenue. It also demonstrates our ability to expand customer relationships through the adoption of multiple integrated solutions and drive incremental revenue across our solution set.”

“After evaluating multiple technology providers, we selected Freight Technologies based on its ability to support scalable and disciplined cross-border freight operations with advanced functionality and AI-enabled automation,” said José Andrés Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Marksman.“Fleet Rocket strengthens our commercial platform by enhancing operational visibility and enabling consistent coordination across our U.S.–Mexico freight network.”

About Marksman

Marksman is a cross-border commercial freight platform focused on transparent and governance-driven transportation coordination between the United States and Mexico. The company integrates asset-based carriers into a curated commercial network that enhances brand visibility and supports disciplined capacity deployment within a structured operating environment. For shippers and brokers, Marksman provides structured, menu-based capacity access and accountable coordination, supporting scalable execution across cross-border supply chains. For more information, please visit.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company's portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8Ap platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8No, a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Flee, a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely, a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide, Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators, and, an AI based, machine learning pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visitText>.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech's and Fr8App Inc.'s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech's and Fr8App Inc.'s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech's ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.'s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under“Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

