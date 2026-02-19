Empromptu Expands End-To-End AI Platform, Building In Data Readiness And Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empromptu AI, the company leading enterprises through the transition of static SaaS to self-improving AI-native applications, today announced an expansion of its current platform, bringing together application development, data readiness, and governance into a single, end-to-end AI solution. With the launch of Golden Pipelines and AI Policies, Empromptu has built both data preparation and compliance controls directly into its AI App Builder. This eliminates fragmented tooling that has slowed enterprise AI adoption in the past.

Together, these new capabilities ensure that enterprise AI systems are consistently built on structured, clean, production-ready data and are also governed by actionable, organization-wide standards from the beginning. Instead of treating data engineering and compliance as separate layers that are simply bolted on after development, Empromptu integrates them directly into the application build process. This creates a unified platform for designing, deploying, and managing reliable AI applications at scale.

“Enterprise AI doesn't break at the model layer. It breaks when messy data meets real users,” said Shanea Leven, CEO and co-founder of Empromptu.“Golden Pipelines bring data ingestion, preparation, and governance directly into the AI application workflow so teams can build systems that actually work in production. And AI Policies ensure those systems are built in alignment with organizational standards from day one.”

Golden Pipelines: Turning Messy Data Into Reliable AI Applications

Golden Pipelines operate as an integrated layer inside the Empromptu Builder, ensuring that data flows through a consistent, production-safe path before powering any AI feature. Core capabilities include:



Data ingestion from any source, including files, databases, APIs, and unstructured documents

Automated inspection and cleaning to detect duplicates, inconsistencies, missing values, and formatting issues

Data structuring and schema definition to transform raw inputs into consistent, AI-ready representations

Labeling, enrichment, and data generation to fill gaps, classify records, and improve accuracy Built-in governance and compliance checks, including audit trails, access controls, and privacy enforcement

By standardizing how data is prepared and governed, Golden Pipelines eliminates one of the most common reasons AI pilots fail to reach production.

AI Policies: Compliance-Ready Control from the Beginning

Traditional AI governance approaches rely heavily on manual prompt reviews or ad hoc guidelines that are difficult to enforce consistently. AI Policies replace this with account-level rules that apply automatically whenever new AI applications are created on Empromptu.

Policies are enforced during the build process, ensuring applications are generated in alignment with organizational standards before they are deployed. This approach creates a clear, inspectable record of intent, which is critical for audits, internal reviews, and regulatory scrutiny.

AI Policies support several categories of enterprise-relevant controls, including:



Style and tone policies, such as professional language requirements, accessibility standards, or audience restrictions

Brand and presentation guidelines, including approved color palettes, typography, and logo usage

Functional and structural rules, such as required authentication flows, consistent output formats, or prohibited content patterns Code Patterns, such as engineering team code styles and preferences

Every policy is explicit, centrally managed, and deterministically applied, enabling clearer audit trails and stronger alignment with frameworks such as SOC 2 and emerging AI governance standards.

“Compliance doesn't start with enforcement. It starts with intent,” Leven added.“AI Policies make that intent visible, consistent, and repeatable across every AI application you build.”

“At VOW, our AI- native event infrastructure powers complex, high-profile events for some of the largest companies in the world, including PFL, MMA and GLAAD Media,” said Jennifer Brisman, CEO of VO.“Our platform has to be reliable, secure, and adaptable for every ticket holder, celeb, sponsor and vendor. Empromptu's approach to integrating data readiness and governance directly into the AI build process gives us confidence that new AI capabilities won't introduce hidden risk or poor AI quality. It allows us to innovate responsibly at enterprise scale where there can be no errors made on event day.”

As enterprises race to adopt AI, many projects stall or fail because the underlying data is fragmented, incomplete, inconsistent, or unsafe to use - and also because governance is applied too late. By embedding both data preparation and policy enforcement directly into its AI App Builder, Empromptu builds in reliability and compliance rather than bolting them on later. Together, Golden Pipelines and AI Policies help organizations move from experimental AI usage to production-grade systems that are clean, compliant, and built to scale.

Both capabilities are available today as part of the Empromptu platform.

About Empromptu

Empromptu is building the platform that turns existing SaaS products into AI-native systems, software that learns, adapts, and improves itself. Founded by second-time entrepreneur Shanea Leven, Empromptu delivers enterprise-grade AI reliability and optimization for production environments, enabling companies to extend their roadmaps with AI without expanding their teams.

