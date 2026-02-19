Assuresoft Joins The 2026 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® List Of The World's Leading Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This recognition reflects AssureSoft's strong client partnerships, measurable impact, and leadership in global service delivery

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft, a nearshore software outsourcing company with 20 years of experience delivering tech solutions for U.S. clients, announced its inclusion in the 2026 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100®, the annual listing that recognizes the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors.

The Global Outsourcing 100® highlights organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, client impact, governance, and social responsibility. The select group of companies signals trust, credibility, and leadership in an increasingly complex global business environment.

“This milestone reflects the quality-first culture we've built over the past 20 years. We combine global delivery capabilities with a boutique commitment to detail, integrating seamlessly with our clients' teams and adapting to their evolving needs,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft.“As AI continues to reshape software delivery, nearshoring is no longer just about staffing or capacity - it's about building operating models companies can trust: teams that learn faster, adapt to change, and maintain accountability as development cycles accelerate.”

With four development hubs and 500+ software engineers across 10 countries in Latin America, AssureSoft enables North American companies to extend their engineering capabilities through a nearshore model that emphasizes time-zone alignment, real-time collaboration, flexibility, and long-term partnerships.

As an official partner of AWS and Databricks, AssureSoft certified engineers bring proven experience building cloud-native platforms, data pipelines, and AI-enabled applications designed to operate reliably in complex, high-demand environments.

“Earning a place on the 2026 Global 100 reflects trust, impact, and consistency in delivering value to clients worldwide. We are pleased to recognize AssureSoft for its leadership and contribution to advancing the global services ecosystem,” expressed Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP®.

AssureSoft supports CTOs and technology leaders across customer experience, fintech, healthcare, data protection, and digital product development through delivery models built for agility, accountability, and scale.

“By leveraging trusted nearshore engineering teams in Latin America - enabling time-zone alignment and seamless collaboration - companies gain a reliable, quality-driven alternative to traditional in-house hiring in the U.S. That has been AssureSoft's promise since 2006,” added Gumucio.

AssureSoft has recently published the Cost Efficiency Report: Unlocking Engineering Efficiency with Nearshoring, a practical guide that breaks down the real costs of in-house and nearshore teams, providing insights for technology leaders evaluating nearshore models to scale software development effectively and sustainably.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 19 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft's headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at

About IAOP® and IAOP Global 100

IAOP® is the professional association for outsourcing and global sourcing professionals. The organization connects the buyside, partner providers, advisors, and other leaders through education, thought leadership, events, and a collaborative community focused on better business and societal outcomes.

Now in its 20th year, the IAOP Global 100 is IAOP®'s annual listing recognizing the world's leading outsourcing service providers and advisors. The IAOP Global 100 serves as a trusted resource for organizations seeking high-performing partners across a broad range of outsourcing and global services.

Companies of all sizes are eligible to apply. IAOP® membership is not required and does not influence selection. Final inclusion is based on a rigorous, independent evaluation of customer value, innovation, industry recognition, and social impact.

