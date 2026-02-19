Congressman Kevin Kiley Visits PRIDE Industries To View New Electric Vans Supporting Workforce Inclusion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries welcomed Congressman Kevin Kiley (CA3) on February 18 for a site visit highlighting the organization's newest investment in accessible, sustainable transportation: four electric vans purchased through federal funds appropriated and awarded to PRIDE Industries with the congressman's support.

The vans were acquired for PRIDE Industries' Workforce Inclusion (WFI) program, which provides job coaching, training, transportation, and other employment support to individuals with disabilities and others who face barriers to employment. During the visit, Congressman Kiley viewed the electric vehicles and met with program staff and individuals who will benefit from the expanded transportation capacity.

“Reliable transportation is one of the biggest hurdles facing people with disabilities who want to work,” said Darelyn Pazdel, Senior Vice President of Workforce Inclusion at PRIDE Industries. “These new electric vans will directly improve access to employment and community-based services for hundreds of individuals across the Sacramento region.”

Congressman Kiley emphasized the importance of ensuring equitable access to employment resources.

“PRIDE Industries plays a vital role in creating meaningful job opportunities for people with disabilities,” said the congressman.“These new electric vans expand the organization's transportation and support services, which will open doors for individuals throughout our community.”

PRIDE Industries currently provides daily transportation to approximately 400 individuals with disabilities who rely on this service to reach jobs, training programs, and essential community activities. The organization's aging fleet made replacement a priority. To meet that need, Congressman Kiley sponsored a Community Project Funding grant, which has enabled PRIDE Industries to acquire the four new electric vans and a charging system to support them.

The new electric vehicles will increase PRIDE Industries' ability to:



Provide employment support

Expand transportation routes and capacity

Connect participants with job sites, training, and community resources Reduce emissions through a clean-energy fleet

“The impact of this federal investment will be felt immediately,” said Pazdel.” “It strengthens our mission of creating employment opportunities for people with disabilities while also advancing sustainable transportation.”

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

