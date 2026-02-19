Brian Armstrong Slams Wall Street's Misunderstanding Of Coinbase's Value

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has voiced concerns about the traditional financial industry's perception of his company. In a recent Q&A session, Armstrong argued that Coinbase is undervalued and misunderstood by Wall Street. He attributes this to an ongoing resistance against cryptocurrency disruption, suggesting that the broader financial world has yet to fully recognize the true potential of Coinbase. The CEO highlights this misunderstanding as part of a larger trend where innovations are initially dismissed but later accepted as they prove their value.

Armstrong Highlights the Innovator's Dilemma in Finance

Armstrong attributes Wall Street's reluctance to embrace Coinbase to what he calls the innovator's dilemma. He compares the current skepticism toward cryptocurrency to the resistance faced by e-hailing services like Uber when they disrupted the traditional taxi industry.

Armstrong believes that, like the taxi companies of the past, Wall Street views cryptocurrency as a threat rather than a valuable innovation. According to him, traditional financial institutions fail to see that the future of finance is rapidly changing.

Despite these challenges, Armstrong remains confident about Coinbase 's future. He argues that while the financial industry resists the shift toward crypto, progressive institutions are starting to collaborate with Coinbase. Armstrong pointed out that five of the Global Systemically Important Banks (GSIB) have already engaged with Coinbase and begun exploring collaborations. He believes this is a crucial step in the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency as a legitimate financial tool.

Coinbase's Growth Metrics Challenge Traditional Valuation

Armstrong underscores Coinbase's impressive growth in an attempt to shift Wall Street's perception. He highlights significant increases in key metrics, such as a 156% year-on-year rise in trading volume. Additionally, Coinbase's market share has doubled, and its asset growth has tripled over the past three years. Armstrong stresses that these metrics should challenge Wall Street's view of Coinbase as an undervalued asset.

The CEO also noted that Coinbase is no longer just a trading platform but a comprehensive financial infrastructure company. With 12 products currently generating over $100 million annually, Armstrong believes this diversification underscores Coinbase's potential for long-term growth. He urges investors and financial institutions to recognize these achievements rather than relying on outdated perceptions of the company as merely a crypto exchange.

A Shift in Global Financial Systems with Crypto at the Core

According to Armstrong, the future of global finance is increasingly centered around cryptocurrency. He insists that Coinbase is not simply a digital asset exchange but an integral player in the evolving financial infrastructure.

Armstrong believes that banks and financial institutions must adapt to this new reality to stay competitive. He argues that those who embrace cryptocurrency infrastructure will benefit greatly, while those who resist will struggle to remain relevant in the future financial landscape.

Coinbase's role in this transformation is becoming clearer with its partnerships with leading global financial institutions. As blockchain technology continues to disrupt traditional financial systems, Armstrong predicts that the companies most willing to embrace crypto will be the ones that thrive in the future. He encourages Wall Street to move beyond its initial skepticism and adopt a more forward-thinking approach, recognizing Coinbase as a key player in reshaping the financial world.

