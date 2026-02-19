MJLB Positions Better Pets For Growth As Global Pet Wellness Market Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launches AI-Driven Interactive Website and Advances Brand & Regulatory Milestones

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) today announced significant progress achieved in 2025 by its wholly owned subsidiary, Better Pets, highlighting a series of regulatory, branding, commercialization, and digital transformation milestones that position the company for expansion in 2026 amid continued growth in the global pet wellness industry.

AI-Driven Digital Launch: mybetterpets

Better Pets has officially launched its new AI-powered interactive website, now live at:

The upgraded platform introduces an intelligent user experience designed to:



Educate pet owners on product usage and wellness benefits

Provide interactive guidance for pet care selection

Enhance direct-to-consumer conversion Support scalable e-commerce growth



The new digital interface reflects the brand's commitment to combining regulated pet wellness products with modern consumer engagement technology. Management believes this strengthens Better Pets' positioning in the fast-growing premium pet care segment.

Market Opportunity

According to research from Grand View Research, Fortune Business Insights, and Euromonitor International, the global pet care market is projected to exceed $250 billion by the end of the decade, driven by increased pet humanization, premiumization, and rising demand for regulated wellness products.

Within this expansion, topical care and health-support categories are among the fastest-growing segments in regulated markets including Canada and the United States.

Strategic Product Focus & Regulatory Validation

During 2025, Better Pets confirmed ownership of more than seven formulations and strategically narrowed its commercialization focus to Pet Balm, enabling a capital-efficient and streamlined market entry.

A major regulatory milestone was achieved when Better Health Sciences for Pets received Health Canada Veterinary Product Notification (VPN) numbers for two products, validating compliance with Canadian regulatory standards and enabling lawful commercialization.

Regulatory approval remains a key barrier to entry in the pet wellness sector and serves as a foundational component of long-term brand credibility.

Trademark Clarification – February 9 Update

On February 9, counsel for Better Pets submitted a formal response to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) regarding a previously issued Suspension Notice.

The suspension was triggered after documentation confirming the previously submitted and registered Canadian trademark was inadvertently overlooked by the USPTO during review. The requested documentation had already been filed when originally requested.

Management expects resolution in due course and does not anticipate material impact to ongoing operations.

Reference:

#caseNumber=97929972&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=documentSearch

Commercial Launch & Brand Expansion

In October 2025, Better Pets officially launched its first Health Canada–approved product, Pet Balm, transitioning from development to active commercialization.

Ultrack Systems Inc. engaged Empire Media Worx as agency of record to lead a full brand modernization initiative. Multiple branding concepts were validated, final packaging was approved, and production-ready labeling was completed.

Retail-ready merchandising infrastructure, including EZ Pop countertop display units, has been developed to support high-visibility retail placement.

Distribution & Retail Readiness

Better Pets has advanced its hybrid distribution model combining:

. Direct-to-consumer e-commerce via Distributor-supported retail expansion

Freedom Pet Supplies (representing approximately 1,800–2,000 retail locations) has agreed in principle to carry Better Pets products pending final packaging rollout.

Additional operational infrastructure completed in 2025 includes:



Distributor sell sheets

E-commerce backend implementation Digital marketing preparation



2026 Growth Strategy

With regulatory approvals secured and digital infrastructure launched, Better Pets enters 2026 focused on execution.

Planned initiatives include:



Launch of pre-sales campaigns

Expansion of direct-to-consumer sales

Digital marketing acceleration

Retail placement execution Evaluation of U.S. and EU market entry (subject to regulatory approvals)



Forward-Looking Portfolio Updates

Management further notes that additional updates regarding:

. PurRx strategy

. Ultrack's tracking division direction

will be forthcoming as strategic decisions are finalized.

Long-Term Value Positioning

Management believes the combination of:



Regulatory compliance

AI-enabled digital infrastructure

Brand modernization

Retail readiness Disciplined capital deployment



positions Better Pets to participate in the accelerating global pet wellness market while driving long-term shareholder value.

About Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB)

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a diversified technology and asset management company dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and scaling high-potential businesses across key growth sectors, including smart logistics, digital health, and consumer wellness. Through strategic innovation, disciplined management, and shareholder-focused execution, Ultrack continues to build value-driven brands that make a measurable impact in today's evolving marketplace. Website:

About Better Pets

Better Pets is a Canadian-owned, premium pet wellness brand committed to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. Operating under the Better Health Sciences portfolio, Better Pets specializes in clean-label, science-backed formulations made with natural, organic ingredients. Its flagship products are rapidly gaining traction among discerning pet owners and leading distributors across North America.

Website:

