SEALSQ Strengthens Its“Quantum Made In USA” Strategy With An Additional Strategic Investment In Eeroq

EeroQ has demonstrated a capital-efficient, practical path to scaling from thousands of electrons today to millions of electron spin qubits in the future.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the“Company”), a global leader in semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum cybersecurity technologies, today announced a new strategic investment in EeroQ, a U.S.-based quantum chip design company pioneering a breakthrough quantum computing architecture based on electrons on helium (eHe).

This represents one of several investments made under SEALSQ's Quantum Investment Fund platform and marks a new milestone in its“Quantum Made in USA” strategy, reinforcing its objective to build a“Quantum Security Vertical Stack” while accelerating the deployment of sovereign, scalable, and secure quantum technologies in the United States and Europe.

In 2025 SEALSQ launched its Quantum Investment Fund, an investment platform of over $100 million to strategically invest in carefully selected quantum computing startups. Through this platform, SEALSQ has already completed several investments in Europe and USA. Specifically,

In Europe, SEALSQ has invested approximately $12 million along with its parent company, WISeKey International Holding AG (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, to develop a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization and Test Center in Murcia, Spain supported by additional €20 million from the Spanish government's SETT program; $3.5 million investment in the Swiss based WeCan Group aims to integrate PQC-secured blockchain identity capabilities into financial and enterprise systems; $10 million deployed into a subsidiary of WISeKey, with the goal to further develop its satellite constellation to deliver Post-Quantum encrypted global communications, enabling secure connectivity across the Quantum Corridor's terrestrial and space-based nodes; acquired French based IC'ALPS, a leading ASIC design company, to develop custom Quantum-ready silicon; and, invested in startup ColibriTD, to use quantum computing power to improve wafer yield in semiconductor industry.

In USA, as part of the“Quantum Made in USA” strategy, SEALSQ made its first strategic investment in EeroQ in December 2025, followed by a second investment announced today.

Why Invest in EeroQ

Founded in 2017, EeroQ is developing a large-scale quantum computer based on the spins of electrons trapped on superfluid helium, an architecture originally proposed in the early 2000's by EeroQ CTO Steve Lyon and now made feasible by advances in materials science, microfabrication, and cryogenic engineering. EeroQ's technology offers several unique advantages aligned with SEALSQ's long-term strategy, including an ultra-compact form factor enabling quantum processors potentially as small as a thumbnail, CMOS-compatible fabrication suitable for standard semiconductor manufacturing, and high-quality qubit characteristics such as long coherence times, all-to-all connectivity, and qubit mobility enabling novel and scalable quantum architectures.

In addition, EeroQ recently announced a major breakthrough in quantum hardware scalability, demonstrating a control architecture (see image) capable of managing up to one million qubits using fewer than 50 physical control lines. This achievement directly addresses the well-known“wire problem” in quantum computing, a critical bottleneck into other implementations that may require thousands of individual cables to address and control qubits, creating prohibitive thermal, physical, and engineering challenges. EeroQ's approach significantly reduces system complexity and power dissipation overhead, reinforcing its position as one of the most scalable quantum computing architectures currently under development.

This investment further advances SEALSQ's Quantum HighwayTM1 strategy, a long-term industrial vision designed to create a secure and continuous path from post-quantum cryptography to quantum computing. The SEALSQ Quantum Highway aims to integrate SEALSQ's existing quantum-resistant secure semiconductors capabilities advanced semiconductor personalization and PKI services, and future quantum computers under development with strategic partners. EeroQ's U.S.-based quantum processor roadmap represents a critical upstream component of this Quantum Highway, designed to enable hybrid systems in which secure classical, post-quantum, and quantum processing coexist within a trusted sovereign semiconductor ecosystem.

As part of the strategic partnership, SEALSQ and EeroQ plan to build a complete Proof of Concept, showcasing the full Quantum Security Vertical Stack at the SEALSQ Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva. This demonstration platform will illustrate the end-to-end integration of secure semiconductor hardware, post-quantum cryptography, quantum-resistant systems, and emerging quantum processing technologies, providing a tangible reference for governments, enterprises, and research institutions evaluating next-generation secure quantum infrastructures.

Once combined, EeroQ's quantum computer architecture and SEALSQ's secure semiconductor manufacturing, personalization, and cryptographic expertise will strengthen SEALSQ's ability to deliver end-to-end quantum-ready platforms addressing the growing requirements of national security, defense, and critical infrastructure. EeroQ's U.S.-centric development and fabrication plans, further support SEALSQ's commitment to U.S.-sovereign quantum technologies at a time when quantum leadership is becoming a strategic priority for governments and enterprises worldwide.

EeroQ's technical team is led by Chief Technology Officer Steve Lyon, Professor at Princeton University, and Chief Science Officer Johannes Pollanen and completed a 9,600-square-foot quantum R&D facility in Chicago, further reinforcing the city's role as a major U.S. quantum innovation hub. EeroQ is also recognized as a leader in quantum ethics. Co-Founder Faye Wattleton has led research initiatives on ethical frameworks for responsible quantum development since 2018, closely aligned with SEALSQ's commitment to building trustworthy, human-centric, and secure technology ecosystems.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented:“This extended investment in EeroQ marks a significant milestone in SEALSQ's Quantum Made in USA strategy and in the establishment of our Quantum Highway. EeroQ's helium-based quantum architecture, combined with its breakthrough control scalability, stands out as one of the most promising designs we have evaluated. By integrating their technology with SEALSQ's secure semiconductor and post-quantum expertise, and by demonstrating this full stack at our Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva, we aim at accelerating the development of quantum systems that are sovereign, secure, and industrially viable.”

Nick Farina, Co-Founder and CEO of EeroQ, stated:“This extended investment from SEALSQ, not only validates our technology and long-term vision, but also provides a strong endorsement of our long-term vision for scalable, secure quantum systems. EeroQ was designed from the ground up to scale using the mature CMOS fabrication ecosystem while overcoming fundamental barriers such as the wire problem. Our compact architecture, combined with SEALSQ's strategic commitment and the planned Geneva demonstration site, significantly strengthens our mission to deliver ethical, powerful, and scalable quantum computing in collaboration with a global leader in secure semiconductor technologies.”

About EeroQ

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum hardware company focused on building large-scale quantum computers using the spins of electrons on helium (eHe). Its patented technology, developed in collaboration with Michigan State University, leverages standard semiconductor fabrication methods and aims to deliver ultra-compact and highly scalable quantum processors. Founded by Prof. Johannes Pollanen, Nick Farina, Faye Wattleton, David Ferguson, and Dr. David Rees, EeroQ is headquartered in Chicago.

KeyBanc Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to EeroQ.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

