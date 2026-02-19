Golffily Launches In The UAE, Turning Everyday Golf Rounds Into Smart Progress And Real Community

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Golffily, the newly launched UAE-based golf app, is redefining how players track their progress and connect with others on the course. Built from three real perspectives – a beginner golf student, a golf coach, and backed by professional golfer, Curtis Knipes – Golffily makes it simple to scan scorecards, analyse performance, and set personalised goals without being overwhelmed by complex data. The result is a platform that focuses on real improvement, fair play, and a more social golf experience for players at every level.

Many golfers play regularly but struggle to understand whether they are truly improving. Golffily solves this by allowing players to scan their scorecards after each round. The app analyses real playing data, identifies patterns over time, and highlights strengths and areas that need work, powered by AI. The result is clear guidance without overwhelming technical metrics.

“Golffily complements the game without being an overwhelming on-course gadget,” says co-founder, Quelia Doyle.“As avid golfers, we built the tool we always wished existed. One that helps us analyse our data, track our progress, and become better golfers while taking advantage of technology.”

At the heart of the app is a simple but powerful system. Players scan their scorecards to instantly log rounds without manual entry. The AI then delivers personalised performance analysis based on real data. From there, Smart Goals provide a structured plan to lower scores and build consistency over time.

Golffily also strengthens the social side of golf. The platform connects players of similar ability levels, making games fairer and more enjoyable. Through societies, challenges, and leaderboards, golfers can compete, track rankings, and stay motivated while building real friendships on and off the course. For organisers, Golffily offers tools to manage events with fair groupings, digital scoring, and live leaderboards, helping make competitions more organised and transparent.Curtis Knipes, professional golfer and Golffily brand ambassador, believes accurate tracking is essential in modern golf.

“Getting accurate feedback about your game is crucial, especially when competition is raised. This game is about marginal gains. Numbers do not lie. If you build an effective plan around your weaknesses, improvement is far more likely,” said Knipes.

He added,“Technology has been the biggest difference in the modern standard of golf. Especially now with the AI used within the Gloffily app, everyone can have a caddy in their pocket to help them play smarter.”

Golffily operates on a freemium model. The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play, with Premium access priced at 45 AED per month or 399 AED per year. Premium users unlock advanced performance analysis, deeper insights, exclusive challenges, and detailed performance reports.

Now launched in the UAE, Golffily is focused on growing its community and refining features based on user feedback. The platform is set to expand into Qatar and Saudi Arabia in March, marking its next phase of regional growth. Golffily's long term vision is to become a global golf platform that helps players improve, connect, and enjoy the game through smart technology and strong community.