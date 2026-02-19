Corts Launches Volleyball Apparel Engineered For Female Athletes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High-Performance, Athlete-Tested Activewear Built for the Demands of the Sport

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corts, a performance brand created for female athletes by women, launches game-changing volleyball apparel designed specifically for the sport. Debuting a range of technically advanced, fashion-forward activewear, the brand prioritizes fit, freedom of movement, and confidence in how players train and compete on the court.

Developed in response to a long-standing gap in women's sport – and amid continued growth in volleyball participation, with nearly 500,000 girls playing at the high school level and more than 300,000 junior club athletes nationwide – Corts designs from the athlete's point of view. Products are tested and refined in real training and competition environments, informed by feedback from top competitive players. Streamlined silhouettes, fewer seams, and targeted compression support comfort and stability through every jump, dive, and rally, delivering apparel that moves naturally under pressure.







Founded by lifelong athlete and fashion industry veteran Benton Weinstock, Corts brings together technical credibility and lived experience. With a background spanning leading fashion houses and years spent embedded in the volleyball community as a club owner and parent, Weinstock built the brand to serve players who have historically been overlooked by traditional performance apparel design.

“Volleyball players have never truly had apparel made for them,” said Weinstock.“After years of standing on the sidelines and in the gym, I watched players constantly adjusting, pulling, and settling for gear that simply wasn't built for the way they move. Corts was created to give female athletes everything they deserve– technically, functionally, and aesthetically– so they can play freely, confidently, and at their best.”

The current Corts collection centers on modern volleyball essentials– including leggings, shorts, sports bras, and sleeves – designed to stay put, move freely, and perform through the intensity of the game. Crafted with Corts' signature compression fabrics, each piece is sweat-resistant, breathable, and smooth, with thoughtful fit options– including varied rises and inseams– to support different bodies and preferences. Complementary pieces such as sweats, tees, and socks extend the brand aesthetic into warm-ups and training, and everyday wear.

“From the moment I touched the material, I knew these shorts were going to be a game changer!” said Westley Matavao, Class of 2027 UCLA commit and PrepDig top-three national prospect.“Actually putting them on completely solidified their spot as my favorite spandex. From the high rise waistband to the four-inch inseam and my personal fav... it's seamless. All of those details together help me not worry about whether I'm going to be comfortable and let me lock in on what's truly important... the game.”

Corts' collections are priced accessibly within the premium performance category, with core pieces ranging from $35-$80. The brand is available direct-to-consumer at , with custom and core offerings for volleyball clubs and organizations, and via select regional tournaments and experiential pop-ups that bring the brand directly to the volleyball community.

Sustainability is also built into how Corts serves the volleyball community. The brand is launching the Corts Circular Uniform Program, a recycling initiative designed to keep game-worn uniforms out of landfills while extending the lifecycle of performance apparel. Rolling out through select tournaments and club environments, the program operates at the team level through a closed-loop process, with participation guided by designated eco-ambassadors.

Intentional about where and how it shows up, Corts is reimagining the volleyball retail experience through immersive, athlete-first pop-ups– including its first regional store concept in Southern California– where strong demand drove sell-outs and enthusiastic player engagement. Designed as more than a transactional retail moment, these experiences integrate performance apparel, lifestyle, and community, reflecting a more modern, connected way athletes and families interact with the sport.

“Over the years, volleyball players have just worn what they knew or what was available to them. Corts is changing that!” said Emma Halter, professional libero for the Indy Ignite and two-time NCAA national champion at the University of Texas.“They are setting a new standard for volleyball apparel, for the game, and for movement in female athletics. The shift is so exciting for female athletes and for performance at large.”

