Putin Meets with Top Cuban FM
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla at the Kremlin on Wednesday, expressing strong backing for Cuba as the island nation faces an escalating US blockade.
Cuba is enduring a severe energy crisis after US restrictions and an oil embargo sharply reduced fuel imports, causing widespread blackouts and shortages. Putin highlighted the “special relations” between the two countries and reiterated Russia’s historical support for Cuba’s sovereignty and development.
“We have always supported Cuba in its fight for independence and for the right to develop in accordance with its own path. We have always supported the Cuban people,” Putin said. He also condemned US economic restrictions as “completely unacceptable” and emphasized Russia’s firm opposition to them.
Parrilla thanked Moscow for its “extraordinary and unwavering solidarity” in helping Cuba navigate the crisis. The Russian Embassy in Havana recently announced plans to send oil and petroleum products to alleviate fuel shortages.
Russian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, labeled US pressure an attempt at “economic strangulation,” while China also voiced support for Cuba’s sovereignty and security.
The tensions follow a national emergency declaration by US President Donald Trump, who accused Cuba of aligning with “hostile countries, transnational terrorist groups, and malign actors” and warned that economic measures would compel Cuban authorities to negotiate. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected the US demands, asserting his willingness to engage in dialogue “on the basis of equality and respect.”
