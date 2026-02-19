403
Nestle Weighs Ice Cream Divestment
(MENAFN) Swiss food and beverage powerhouse Nestle has entered discussions to divest its ice cream division as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, according to its fourth-quarter earnings report released Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil, who assumed leadership in September 2025, has implemented a rigorous cost-control initiative since stepping into the role. His restructuring agenda focuses on sharpening the company’s core operations and streamlining its global portfolio.
Navratil identified coffee, pet care, nutrition and health-focused goods, along with food and snack categories, as the company’s primary pillars.
He confirmed that the group is in advanced negotiations to offload the remaining portions of its ice cream operations to UK-based manufacturer Froneri, headquartered in the United Kingdom.
At the same time, the corporation plans to reduce its workforce by 16,000 positions over the next two years — representing around 6% of its roughly 280,000 employees worldwide. The restructuring is projected to generate annual savings of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion) by the close of 2027, with approximately 20% of that target already realized.
Financially, total revenue slipped 2% year-over-year in 2025 to $116 billion, falling short of market projections. Net earnings dropped 17% to $11.6 billion. However, organic revenue — which excludes currency fluctuations and acquisitions — increased 3.5% during the same timeframe, slightly under the anticipated 3.38% rise.
