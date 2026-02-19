403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zuckerberg Denies Instagram Was Built to Be Addictive
(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Platforms, informed jurors on Wednesday in his inaugural courtroom appearance focused on child protection that the firm never engineered Instagram to foster dependency among younger audiences, pushing back against allegations that the application damages children.
Delivering extensive and at times confrontational remarks in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Zuckerberg stood in defense of Meta in a legal battle accusing its social networking services of inflicting harm on minors.
“I’m focused on building a community that is sustainable,” he stated when questioned about whether Meta aims to make users reliant on its platforms.
The plaintiffs contend that the corporations operating Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat deliberately designed habit-forming features that adversely affect the psychological well-being of young individuals.
“If you do something that’s not good for people, maybe they’ll spend more time (on Instagram) short term, but if they’re not happy with it, they’re not going to use it over time. I’m not trying to maximize the amount of time people spend every month," Zuckerberg added, a media outlet reported.
This proceeding represents the first trial within a consolidated collection of lawsuits brought by upwards of 1,600 claimants, including more than 350 families and over 250 educational districts.
While TikTok and Snap Inc. reached settlements with the initial complainant, a 20-year-old woman referred to as K.G.M., prior to the hearing, both businesses continue to confront comparable legal challenges scheduled to move forward later this year.
Delivering extensive and at times confrontational remarks in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Zuckerberg stood in defense of Meta in a legal battle accusing its social networking services of inflicting harm on minors.
“I’m focused on building a community that is sustainable,” he stated when questioned about whether Meta aims to make users reliant on its platforms.
The plaintiffs contend that the corporations operating Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat deliberately designed habit-forming features that adversely affect the psychological well-being of young individuals.
“If you do something that’s not good for people, maybe they’ll spend more time (on Instagram) short term, but if they’re not happy with it, they’re not going to use it over time. I’m not trying to maximize the amount of time people spend every month," Zuckerberg added, a media outlet reported.
This proceeding represents the first trial within a consolidated collection of lawsuits brought by upwards of 1,600 claimants, including more than 350 families and over 250 educational districts.
While TikTok and Snap Inc. reached settlements with the initial complainant, a 20-year-old woman referred to as K.G.M., prior to the hearing, both businesses continue to confront comparable legal challenges scheduled to move forward later this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment