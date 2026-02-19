403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods Tear Through France, Red Alter Issued in Four Departments
(MENAFN) Devastating floodwaters tore through France on Thursday, obliterating a six-decade precipitation record as the government declared emergency measures across the country's battered western regions.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu issued an urgent call to action, posting on X — the US-owned social media platform — that the crisis demanded an immediate, all-hands response.
"Flooding in western France requires total mobilization. The state is engaged immediately, without delay and without respite, alongside the affected residents and impacted municipalities. Procedures to recognize a state of natural disaster have been launched," Lecornu wrote.
Four departments — Maine-et-Loire, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, and Lot-et-Garonne — remain under maximum red flood alerts, per the national weather authority Meteo-France. The Angers area within Maine-et-Loire has absorbed some of the worst damage, with swollen rivers breaching their banks and inundating residential streets and homes, a broadcaster reported.
The crisis has extended into the capital, where the Seine River is rising — though conditions in Paris remain comparatively manageable. Authorities have nonetheless shut down several key road corridors as a precautionary measure.
France's weather nightmare now spans 35 uninterrupted days of rainfall, the longest continuous stretch since national records were first established in 1959. The onslaught shows little sign of relenting, with Storm Pedro bearing down on an already saturated nation and further snarling rail operations throughout the west.
Meteo-France issued an additional warning Thursday, flagging a mounting avalanche threat in the Alps that could escalate to "critical" levels.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu issued an urgent call to action, posting on X — the US-owned social media platform — that the crisis demanded an immediate, all-hands response.
"Flooding in western France requires total mobilization. The state is engaged immediately, without delay and without respite, alongside the affected residents and impacted municipalities. Procedures to recognize a state of natural disaster have been launched," Lecornu wrote.
Four departments — Maine-et-Loire, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, and Lot-et-Garonne — remain under maximum red flood alerts, per the national weather authority Meteo-France. The Angers area within Maine-et-Loire has absorbed some of the worst damage, with swollen rivers breaching their banks and inundating residential streets and homes, a broadcaster reported.
The crisis has extended into the capital, where the Seine River is rising — though conditions in Paris remain comparatively manageable. Authorities have nonetheless shut down several key road corridors as a precautionary measure.
France's weather nightmare now spans 35 uninterrupted days of rainfall, the longest continuous stretch since national records were first established in 1959. The onslaught shows little sign of relenting, with Storm Pedro bearing down on an already saturated nation and further snarling rail operations throughout the west.
Meteo-France issued an additional warning Thursday, flagging a mounting avalanche threat in the Alps that could escalate to "critical" levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment