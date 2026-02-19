Meta's AI Tools Empowering Indian Creators And Small Businesses: Wang

Meta's AI Empowering Indian Creators and Businesses

Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang on Thursday highlighted how artificial intelligence tools of his company are enabling creators and small businesses across India to innovate and scale efficiently. Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Wang said, "Across India, creators use our AI to automatically translate reels into the language of the person watching."

He added that small businesses are leveraging AI-powered WhatsApp Business agents, which they can create in just 10 minutes, along with generative AI tools to produce advertisements and reach customers more effectively than ever before. "Small businesses talk to customers through WhatsApp business agents that they create in 10 minutes on their phones, and they use our Gen AI tools to create ads and reach customers way more efficiently than they ever could before," he said. Wang praised India's tech talent, noting, "India has world-class developers building genius things to solve societal challenges. People use our AI right here, right now. They're getting value from it and they're building amazing things with it. That gives us confidence about what we're building towards."

Upcoming AI Models

He also revealed plans for upcoming AI models, stating, "We're releasing new models this year with the first coming in the next couple of months. These will be deeply integrated with our products in a way we're really excited about. We're optimistic about the trajectory we're on."

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

Guiding Principles and Global Participation

This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

