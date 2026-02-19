403
Trump Considers Potential Strikes on Iranian Leadership
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly evaluating potential military action targeting Iran’s leadership as part of a broader strategy that could aim at regime change, according to reports citing American and foreign officials. No final decision has been made.
According to the report, Trump has been presented with multiple military options, including a possible prolonged air campaign designed to “kill scores of Iranian political and military leaders,” with the objective of removing the current government. Alternative plans are said to focus on targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure instead.
Separate reporting indicates that Trump has been informed the US military could be ready to launch strikes as early as Saturday, although any potential timeline for action may extend beyond the immediate weekend.
National security advisers reportedly convened in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss Iran. At the same time, Trump is said to still favor leveraging diplomatic pressure in hopes of compelling Tehran to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Iranian authorities, however, have rejected those demands.
Talks mediated by Oman and held in Geneva on Tuesday were described by both parties as constructive, but no major progress was achieved. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s “inherent, non-negotiable, and legally binding” right to enrich uranium for civilian use and pursue nuclear energy.
The United States has deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups along with additional bombers to the Middle East, marking what reports describe as the most significant American military buildup in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
In remarks aired Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of “playing with fire” and cautioned that strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities could trigger a nuclear catastrophe. Lavrov added that Moscow supports Iran’s right to peaceful uranium enrichment and argued that current tensions trace back to Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement during Trump’s previous term.
