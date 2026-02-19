403
Hamas Reasserts Control in Gaza Despite Heavy Losses from War
(MENAFN) Since the US-brokered ceasefire paused the Gaza War last October, Hamas has shifted its focus from fighting Israel to consolidating authority within Gaza.
The conflict left the group’s organized military units fragmented into guerrilla forces, most senior leaders dead, and Gaza’s infrastructure and economy in ruins. The Hamas-run health ministry reports that over 72,000 Gazans were killed by Israeli strikes during the fighting.
Four months on, residents report that Hamas is increasingly controlling security, tax collection, and government services, prompting questions about its willingness to surrender arms and authority as required under the second stage of Donald Trump’s peace plan.
“Hamas regained control of more than 90% of the areas where it is present,” said Mohammed Diab, a Gaza-based activist. He added: “Its police and security agencies have returned, and are now present in the streets, controlling crime and pursuing those it labels as collaborators and people with opinions. Citizens must go to the Hamas authorities for identity cards or health procedures, and it is also reasserting control over the judiciary and courts.”
In local markets, vendors report a noticeable presence of police patrols and renewed enforcement of official fees and taxes. One stallholder described the pressure: “The markets are quiet, but the municipality keeps pursuing us for rent. Every single day they come to us aggressively, with the same demands and the same determination, saying if we don't pay they'll throw us and our goods into the street. They're asking for 700 shekels ($225; £167) – none of us can afford that.”
All those interviewed requested anonymity due to fear of repercussions.
