403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bayer to Pay USD7.25B to End Thousands of U.S. Cancer Lawsuits
(MENAFN) Bayer announced Tuesday it will pay $7.25 billion to resolve thousands of US lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer — a sweeping settlement designed to draw a line under years of costly legal battles that have haunted the German pharmaceutical giant since its ill-fated acquisition of Monsanto.
The proposed agreement, submitted to the St. Louis District Court, would see Bayer spread payments across 21 years to safeguard its financial footing. The settlement covers individuals exposed to Roundup before Feb. 17, 2026, who have been diagnosed with lymphoma or may receive such a diagnosis within the next 16 years. Individual payouts — calculated on variables including age and level of exposure — are expected to reach $198,000 or more per case.
Bill Anderson, Bayer's chief executive, framed the move in forward-looking terms. The settlement, he said, is an investment in the company's future, rather than an admission of liability.
Markets were unconvinced. Bayer shares tumbled as much as 12% Wednesday, erasing all gains recorded the previous session.
The $7.25 billion deal is not the full extent of Bayer's financial exposure. The company has raised its total provisions to €11.8 billion — approximately $13.8 billion — with $11.3 billion earmarked specifically for glyphosate-related cases. Roughly $5.9 billion is expected to flow to claimants in 2025 alone. To fund the arrangement, Bayer established an $8 billion credit line backed by bond issuances rather than capital increases. The broader package will also address liabilities tied to PCB chemicals, another legacy burden inherited from the Monsanto deal.
Bayer originally acquired Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion — a transaction that simultaneously handed it one of the most expansive litigation crises in corporate history.
Yet the settlement does not fully extinguish Bayer's legal uncertainty. A looming US Supreme Court ruling could prove pivotal. Bayer contends that since the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not classified glyphosate as carcinogenic, state-level tort claims should not be permitted to override federal regulatory findings. A favorable ruling could significantly reduce the company's remaining legal exposure.
In a related development, Bayer has rescheduled its annual news conference to March 4 to allow time to update its financial statements in light of the settlement's scope.
The proposed agreement, submitted to the St. Louis District Court, would see Bayer spread payments across 21 years to safeguard its financial footing. The settlement covers individuals exposed to Roundup before Feb. 17, 2026, who have been diagnosed with lymphoma or may receive such a diagnosis within the next 16 years. Individual payouts — calculated on variables including age and level of exposure — are expected to reach $198,000 or more per case.
Bill Anderson, Bayer's chief executive, framed the move in forward-looking terms. The settlement, he said, is an investment in the company's future, rather than an admission of liability.
Markets were unconvinced. Bayer shares tumbled as much as 12% Wednesday, erasing all gains recorded the previous session.
The $7.25 billion deal is not the full extent of Bayer's financial exposure. The company has raised its total provisions to €11.8 billion — approximately $13.8 billion — with $11.3 billion earmarked specifically for glyphosate-related cases. Roughly $5.9 billion is expected to flow to claimants in 2025 alone. To fund the arrangement, Bayer established an $8 billion credit line backed by bond issuances rather than capital increases. The broader package will also address liabilities tied to PCB chemicals, another legacy burden inherited from the Monsanto deal.
Bayer originally acquired Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion — a transaction that simultaneously handed it one of the most expansive litigation crises in corporate history.
Yet the settlement does not fully extinguish Bayer's legal uncertainty. A looming US Supreme Court ruling could prove pivotal. Bayer contends that since the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not classified glyphosate as carcinogenic, state-level tort claims should not be permitted to override federal regulatory findings. A favorable ruling could significantly reduce the company's remaining legal exposure.
In a related development, Bayer has rescheduled its annual news conference to March 4 to allow time to update its financial statements in light of the settlement's scope.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment