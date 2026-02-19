403
South Korea’s Ousted Leader Receives Life Sentence for Insurrection
(MENAFN) South Korea’s impeached former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to life in prison for leading an insurrection after declaring martial law in December 2024.
The decree, which parliament quickly overturned, plunged the young democracy into a period of political chaos and months of widespread protests. Yoon was subsequently arrested, impeached, and indicted on multiple charges related to the failed martial law order.
Thursday’s ruling marks Yoon’s second conviction. Last month, the 65-year-old politician was sentenced to five years in prison for abusing power, obstructing justice, and falsifying documents, a sentence he is currently serving.
The martial law order and resulting legal proceedings have sharply divided public opinion, with large crowds gathering both in opposition to and in support of Yoon. On Thursday, supporters rallied outside the court in Seoul.
Right-wing influencers and YouTubers who back Yoon have long promoted conspiracy theories alleging stolen elections and the influence of anti-state communist forces. Yoon himself amplified these narratives, even citing baseless claims of leftist plots to justify the martial law declaration. He had claimed the opposition was "trying to throw overthrow the free democracy."
Observers note, however, that Yoon’s actions were largely driven by his own political difficulties. Plagued by personal scandals and declining popularity, his support had been eroding since he took office in 2022.
