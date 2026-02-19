Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Jood To Enhance Sustainable And Socially Impactful Entrepreneurship



Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD to support local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focused on sustainability and social impact.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership to help purpose-driven ventures launch and expand. The collaboration will focus on mobilising private sector and community contributions exclusively through the JOOD's digital platforms, which facilitates the collection, management, and direct disbursement of contributions in accordance with approved governance and compliance frameworks.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented:“We are dedicated to fostering a business environment where purpose-driven companies can thrive. This partnership with Jood is a critical step towards building an integrated social entrepreneurship ecosystem in Dubai. By connecting impactful projects with vital funding and resources, we are empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs to address key social and environmental challenges, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading global hub for responsible business and contributing directly to the sustainable development goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

H.E Marwan Rashed BinHashim, CEO of JOOD platform, said:“Through our platforms, we aim to provide transparent, accessible, and trusted channels to support initiatives and projects that address real community needs, and to enable social entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into tangible and sustainable impact. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building an integrated ecosystem that strengthens partnerships between the community and the private sector, and supports a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable economy, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Emirate's vision for a future driven by positive impact and sustainable development.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will cooperate on relevant initiatives and facilitate access to opportunities that promote positive social and environmental outcomes. The partnership will also focus on encouraging stakeholder engagement through coordinated communication and awareness efforts, exchanging public information and insights to strengthen transparency, and utilising each party's resources and channels to increase awareness and mobilise support for agreed-upon initiatives.

The MoU supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy over the next decade. By strengthening the social entrepreneurship ecosystem, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and JOOD contribute to building a more diversified, innovative, and sustainable economy, reinforcing Dubai's leading global position in business and community impact.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

About Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD

Jood Platform is a unified digital platform launched by Dubai Community Contributions Establishment under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The platform enables and organises community contributions through trusted and transparent channels, connecting contributors with approved humanitarian and community initiatives to achieve sustainable social impact. Jood supports key social pillars including health, care, education, people of determination, and housing, while contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and enhancing quality of life in the Emirate of Dubai.