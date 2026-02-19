403
Amazon to Eliminate Sixteen Thousand More Jobs to Streamline Operations
(MENAFN) US e-commerce giant Amazon announced on Wednesday plans to eliminate another 16,000 positions as part of efforts to reduce bureaucracy and free up resources for major investments in artificial intelligence.
“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we're again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted,” the company said in a statement.
In October, Amazon had already laid off 14,000 corporate employees.
“While we’re making these changes, we’ll also continue hiring and investing in strategic areas and functions that are critical to our future. We’re still in the early stages of building every one of our businesses and there’s significant opportunity ahead,” the statement added.
“Just as we always have, every team will continue to evaluate the ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology. “That’s never been more important than it is today in a world that’s changing faster than ever.”
Amazon reported 1.578 million employees as of the third quarter of 2025. Most of these workers are hourly staff in warehouses and will not be directly affected by the latest layoffs.
