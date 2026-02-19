403
Russia Calls on US to Abstain from Naval Blockade of Cuba
(MENAFN) Russia urged the United States on Wednesday to refrain from imposing a naval blockade on Cuba, reaffirming its support for the island nation’s sovereignty and security.
"Together with the majority of members of the world community, we call on the US to show common sense and a responsible approach and to refrain from a naval blockade of the Island of Freedom," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference in Moscow following talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.
Lavrov dismissed claims that Russian-Cuban cooperation threatens the United States or any other nation. "We categorically reject the far-fetched accusations against Russia and Cuba, against our cooperation, as allegedly posing a threat to the interests of the US or anyone else," he said.
The Russian diplomat emphasized that Cuban authorities are "always ready for such honest negotiations" and pledged continued support for the island. "For our part, we will consistently continue our support for Cuba and the Cuban people in the cause of defending the country's sovereignty and security. And, of course, we discussed all this today," he added.
Lavrov also noted that Moscow highly values Cuba’s assessments of regional developments in Latin America, where tensions are escalating.
Rodriguez Parrilla, speaking at the same event, voiced concern over global instability and criticized US actions, warning that they "pose a threat to the sovereignty of all countries." He said, "The US and its government are adopting new practices of plunder, interference, violation of international law, disregard for the UN, and pose a threat to the world order, the principles of UN multilateralism, and indeed a threat to the international and regional sovereignty of all countries without exception."
