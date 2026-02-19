403
Russia, China Vow Commitment to moratorium on nuclear testing—Kremlin
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that both Russia and China remain fully committed to the longstanding moratorium on nuclear testing.
Rejecting recent allegations by the United States that Moscow and Beijing had breached the decades-old ban, Peskov insisted, "But that is not true. Neither the Chinese nor the Russians have violated it. We heard statements from Beijing, and it resolutely rejects such accusations and remains committed to the moratorium."
He emphasized that Russia seeks cooperation with Washington, but said that US sanctions obstruct the development of trade and economic relations. "The sanctions, which we, of course, consider illegal, hinder the establishment of trade and economic interaction between Russia and the US. We are interested in developing it," Peskov said. "Potentially, there could be many projects on the agenda, but to achieve this, we need to revive our relations."
When asked about discussions on the US fuel blockade against Cuba, Peskov said no such conversations took place, but affirmed the importance of Russia’s bilateral relations with Havana. He also confirmed that possible aid to Cuba was addressed during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla earlier in the day.
The US fuel embargo on Cuba, which followed restrictions on oil shipments from Mexico and Venezuela and included the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has worsened critical shortages on the island.
