Mint Explainer: Can India's New Access Pass Unlock Deep-Sea Tuna Exports And Premium Global Markets?

Starting 20 February, India-the world's second-largest producer of fisheries and aquaculture-will introduce an Access Pass system for fishing in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which stretches up to 200 nautical miles from the coast.

The reform seeks to unlock underutilized deep-sea resources such as tuna while aligning India's seafood exports with global traceability and sustainability norms.

Mint explains how the Access Pass framework could help India tap high-value marine species and expand its presence in premium global markets.

Why is India's EEZ crucial?

India's maritime geography gives it enormous untapped marine potential. With a coastline of approximately 11,099 kilometres and an EEZ spanning nearly 24 lakh square kilometres, India has one of the world's largest marine resource bases.

The sector provides livelihood support to more than 5 million fishers across 13 maritime states and Union territories. Marine fisheries also play a significant role in India's blue economy by contributing to seafood exports and providing nutritional support to millions.

Yet, much of India's deep-sea potential remains underexploited. Most fishing activity is concentrated within 40–50 nautical miles from the coast. High-value species such as tuna, found in deeper waters between 12 and 200 nautical miles, are largely untapped by Indian fleets.

Countries including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, Iran and European nations currently catch substantial quantities of tuna in the Indian Ocean region, while Indian fishing fleets have remained limited largely to nearshore waters.

What's holding India back?

A major constraint has been limited deep-sea capability. Despite the vast EEZ, a significant portion of high-value resources remains underexploited due to lack of modern vessels, inadequate onboard preservation systems and limited access to affordable credit.

Export-oriented fishers are also facing mounting pressure to comply with stringent international standards on traceability, sustainability certification and quality control-requirements that are particularly critical for premium markets in the European Union, Japan and the United States.

What is the Access Pass system?

To address these gaps, the Centre notified the Rules for“Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the EEZ, 2025" on 4 November 2025. A key feature is the introduction of a legally backed and transparent Access Pass Framework for authorized fishing operations in deeper waters.

The Access Pass system integrates digital catch documentation, traceability protocols and compliance standards aligned with international import requirements. This is expected to strengthen certification, improve monitoring and reduce the risk of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing-a key concern for premium markets.

The move assumes added significance as India exported seafood worth around ₹62,408 crore in FY2024-25.

“The introduction of an Access Pass system for deep-sea fishing under India's EEZ framework is expected to significantly boost the country's seafood exports by improving traceability, compliance and access to high-value marine resources. It will create a transparent and legally backed mechanism for authorized vessels to operate in deeper waters, where premium species such as tuna and other pelagic fish are abundant," said KN Raghavan, secretary-general, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI).

How will it boost tuna exports?

Tuna and other pelagic species command premium prices in global markets, particularly in Japan, the EU and the US, where buyers demand high standards of quality and compliance.

By establishing a clear authorization and monitoring mechanism for vessels operating offshore, the framework aims to expand India's effective fishing footprint in deeper waters and unlock commercially valuable tuna stocks.

This offshore shift could also reduce stress on nearshore fisheries while improving value realization through better onboard handling and export-grade processing standards.

A key element is digital traceability. For tuna exports especially, international buyers require full documentation of origin, sustainability compliance and onboard handling practices. Improved oversight and documentation could enhance India's credibility as a responsible fishing nation, strengthening its position in premium global seafood markets.

What does this mean for fishers?

For fishers, the framework opens access to high-value offshore resources that have so far remained largely untapped. By incentivizing investments in deeper-water operations and strengthening value addition and processing ecosystems, the system seeks to improve income potential beyond traditional coastal catch. It also encourages greater participation by cooperatives, Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs), potentially broadening income opportunities within coastal communities.

Diversifying fishing zones may also help balance resource extraction patterns, supporting ecological sustainability alongside income growth. Higher-value species such as tuna typically fetch premium prices, and improved access combined with better documentation could translate into stronger export earnings. With seafood exports already at ₹62,408 crore in FY25, more effective utilization of EEZ resources could further boost incomes across the fisheries value chain.

What is the broader vision?

The reform signals India's transition from nearshore-dependent fishing to a regulated offshore fisheries regime aligned with global standards. The government's focus spans export competitiveness, digital integration, sustainability and higher value addition. Integrating digital catch documentation with certification systems is expected to strengthen quality assurance and improve access to premium markets.

The initiative also aligns with India's broader Blue Economy strategy. Plans for 34 proposed fisheries clusters, including the Fishing Harbour Cluster at Veraval, aim to modernize infrastructure, enhance processing capabilities and strengthen the seafood value chain. Together, these measures seek to position India as a competitive, sustainable and high-value seafood exporter in global markets.