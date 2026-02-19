403
UN Sounds Alarm Over Growing Threat Facing Sudan’s Children
(MENAFN) The United Nations sounded an urgent alarm Wednesday over the worsening danger facing children in Sudan, warning that violence against civilians remains "unchecked" following a deadly drone strike that reportedly killed at least 15 children and wounded 10 others at a displacement camp in Al Sunut, West Kordofan, on Monday.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell issued a stark condemnation of the attack, underscoring the fundamental duty owed to families who have already been forced to flee their homes.
"Desperate families in Sudan seek shelter in displacement camps after fleeing hunger and violence. Their protection is an obligation," Russell said in a statement.
She drew alarming parallels between the escalating situation in Kordofan and the well-documented horrors previously witnessed in Darfur.
"Across the Kordofan region, we are seeing the same disturbing patterns from Darfur – children killed, injured, displaced and cut off from the services they need to survive," she added.
UNICEF directed urgent demands at the Sudanese government and all armed parties to the conflict, calling on them to shield civilians — and children in particular — from harm, cease attacks on civilian infrastructure including displacement sites, and guarantee safe, sustained, and unimpeded access for humanitarian workers as needs across the country continue to intensify rapidly.
