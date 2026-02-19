403
US to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
(MENAFN) The United States has decided to remove its remaining military personnel from Syria, numbering roughly 1,000, following gradual reductions in recent months, according to reports.
Officials indicate that the withdrawal is expected to be completed over the next two months.
The decision reflects a judgment that a continued US presence in Syria is no longer necessary, citing the near-total dissolution of the YPG/SDF and their integration into Syrian state structures, which effectively ends the original US mission to combat ISIS through local partners.
Earlier this month, US forces completed their pullout from the Al-Tanf garrison, a strategic outpost near the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border, as well as the Al-Shaddadi base in northeastern Syria.
Reports note that this withdrawal is not connected to ongoing US naval and air deployments in the Middle East, which remain focused on potential actions against Iran if nuclear negotiations fail. Iran has warned it would target US forces in retaliation for any strikes.
A senior US official confirmed that the drawdown is proceeding as the Syrian government assumes counterterrorism responsibilities, with American forces retaining the capability to respond to any ISIS threats.
Some US and international observers have cautioned that reducing troop levels could jeopardize the fragile ceasefire and allow ISIS to regroup, while others argue that the remaining forces primarily functioned as a political signal rather than a significant counterterrorism presence.
