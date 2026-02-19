403
Peru’s Legislature Selects Jose Maria Balcazar as Interim Leader
(MENAFN) Peru’s Congress selected left-wing legislator Jose Maria Balcazar as interim president on Wednesday, one day after lawmakers voted to remove his predecessor over corruption-related concerns.
The 83-year-old lawmaker secured the highest level of support during a congressional session in Lima and will serve as temporary head of state until July 28, as the country moves toward presidential elections planned for later this year. With his appointment, Balcazar becomes the eighth individual to assume Peru’s presidency within the past decade, reflecting a prolonged period of political turbulence.
On Tuesday, Congress formally censured interim President Jose Jeri, cutting short his tenure of just over four months. Legislators argued that he was not fit to manage the transition toward national elections and pointed to several ongoing corruption probes.
According to reports from local media and prosecutors, Jeri is being investigated over alleged influence peddling. The inquiries include claims that he held undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang, whose company recently obtained government authorization for a significant hydroelectric development. Jeri has rejected the allegations.
Jeri had taken office last October after Dina Boluarte was removed from the presidency amid mass demonstrations and accusations of abuse of authority.
As campaigning intensifies ahead of the July vote, political observers caution that continuing instability may erode public confidence and hinder efforts to confront the country’s economic and social difficulties.
