Syrian President Issues Broad Amnesty
(MENAFN) Ahmad al-Sharaa, the President of Syria, promulgated a decree on Wednesday introducing a sweeping general amnesty for certain offenses while also commuting penalties for others, as outlined in an official announcement.
The presidency declared that “Law No. 39 of 2026 grants a general amnesty for crimes committed before the date of issuance of this decree, in accordance with the provisions set out therein.”
The new legislation stipulates that individuals serving life imprisonment or lifelong detention will have their punishments converted to fixed-term incarceration or detention of 20 years.
According to the statement, the commutation does not extend to serious crimes that resulted in bodily harm unless the injured party formally relinquishes their personal rights. It emphasized that financial restitution by itself does not amount to such a waiver.
In cases where no personal lawsuit has yet been initiated, victims are afforded a three-month window from the date the decree takes effect to submit a claim; failing this, the sentence reduction will automatically be enforced.
Furthermore, the decree grants complete relief from both permanent and temporary penalties for prisoners suffering from incurable, terminal conditions that necessitate assistance, as well as for detainees aged 70 or older, “subject to the conditions and exceptions set forth,” even when their offenses would otherwise be excluded either entirely or in part.
The announcement added that the pardon encompasses all misdemeanor sanctions and infractions, in addition to selected felonies governed by special statutes.
These include particular violations connected to narcotics, smuggling operations, financial regulatory breaches, illicit currency transactions, the unlawful trafficking of subsidized commodities, and infringements of consumer protection laws.
