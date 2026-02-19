403
Netanyahu Directs Home Front Command to Be Ready for Potential Iran War
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Home Front Command to ready itself for a potential war with Iran, according to reports.
Netanyahu reportedly directed "various rescue agencies and the Home Front Command to prepare for war," highlighting a nationwide ramp-up in readiness. Media reports added that "a state of maximum alert has been declared across various Israeli security agencies."
Additionally, Israel’s Security Cabinet meeting initially scheduled for Thursday to address developments concerning Iran has been postponed to Sunday, with no further details provided, according to reports.
Officials in Israel reportedly believe that "US President Donald Trump is inclined to launch a large-scale military attack on Iran soon, given Tehran’s rejection of US demands in the negotiations." They also say "the Trump administration believes the Iranians are trying to buy time and deceive the United States."
Recent consultations within Israel, according to reports, suggest that "in the limited security consultations held by Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days, the prevailing assumption was that Iran would launch missiles at Israel even if the Israeli army does not take part in the US attacks.
In any case, there is an impression in Israel that zero hour is approaching and that timelines are shrinking. After talk yesterday of two weeks, and before that of roughly a month, there are now indications that the timeframe is being measured in just a few days."*
In a related comment, former head of Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) Amos Yadlin stated: "We are much closer to an attack than we were before."
