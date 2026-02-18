SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Prepares For The U.S. Market By Forming A Subsidiary And Launching Its Navigation And Target Acquisition Application

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.



SPARC AI recently launched the company's navigation and target acquisition application on a defense made Tactical Edition smartphone

The application provides an on-device software layer that offers GPS-denied navigation as well as laser-free target acquisition that uses the phone's camera The company is also planning to register a U.S. subsidiary to support participation in U.S. defense procurement pathways and streamline eligibility for bids and tenders

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF), a next-gen developer of target acquisition systems and navigation software, recently launched a fully offline GPS-denied navigation and laser-free target acquisition app on a defense made Tactical Edition smartphone.

Samsung's Tactical Edition phone is built for military usage and generally acquired through government and enterprise channels, as opposed to being purchased via public retail. SPARC installed the application...

